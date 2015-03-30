Tom Cruise Throws 'Tantrums' So He Can Do His Own Stunts

Can you imagine a grown man (52-years-old, no less), chucking a wobbly to get his own way? Well, in the case of Tom Cruise, yes, yes we can.

Tom Cruise during the plane stunt in M:I5. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The Mission: Impossible actor is worth squillions (OK, really he's worth $450 million but it's practically the same thing), so we were left majorly stumped on how he was able to do the stunt in the new M:I film known as Defying Death by strapping himself to the OUTSIDE OF A MILITARY JET WHILE IT TOOK OFF DOWN THE RUN WAY!!!!

Not just that, but the guy did it eight times to get the shot they needed (Cruise told us himself in an exclusive interview you can read here).



Apparently, to get his own way, it's all in the 'tude.

"He stomps his feet and fights for it and tells [the studio] that basically if they don't [let him], he’s not going to do the movie," says Wade Eastwood, Cruise's friend and stunt co-ordinator on Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation. "When he wants to do something cool, he'll fight to the death in order to do it."

Eastwood has so much belief in his friend's ability, he never once wanted to replace Cruise with a stunt double during filming.

"There was no time in the film, whether it was racing bikes, drifting cars at high speed [or] fighting multiple opponents ... that I would have replaced Tom with a stuntman," Eastwood says. "They simply couldn't have done it any better."

