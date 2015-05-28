For $10K, You Can Force Someone to See the 'Entourage' Movie

That’s especially true for Bob’s Burgers writer Wendy Molyneux Drake, who says the two things she hates most in the world are Entourage (which ran as a series on HBO for eight seasons) and pediatric cancer.

But rather than boycott the new feature film, Drake has decided she’ll see it - for a price. Yesterday, she launched a GoFundMe campaign called "Make Me Go See the Entourage Movie”.

If Drake succeeds in raising ten thousand dollars, she’ll force herself to see Entourage in theatres - and will donate whatever money she raises to the children’s cancer research nonprofit CureSearch.

“Please give five dollars or ten thousand dollars. Or please don’t because I really don’t want to see Entourage,” she writes.

“It’s up to you: give some money and help children with cancer and make me see Entourage, or keep your money and I won’t have to see Entourage.”

For someone who hates Entourage, Drake has done a good job spoofing it for her campaign. The different donation levels include Ari Bronze ($250), Ari Silver ($500), and Ari Gold ($1,000). Donors at the highest level, Ultimate Turtle ($15,000), will receive as their reward “a picture of either Turtle or a turtle signed by Wendy.”

Anyone who donates $150 or more is invited to attend the film with Drake and her husband, though even smaller donors ($5 and up) can attend vicariously by receiving “a picture of Wendy seeing Entourage as well as a written review of the film.”

However, if Drake falls even $1 short of her $10K fundraiser goal, she is definitely not going to see Entourage.

"Okay, it’s your decision,” she writes. “Cancer and me not seeing Entourage, or forcing me to see Entourage in a THEATRE FULL OF PEOPLE WHO ACTUALLY WANT TO SEE ENTOURAGE and money to cure pediatric cancers.”

Is it too much to hope that Entourage creator Doug Ellin will take it upon himself to contribute to Drake’s cause - and sell a few more tickets in the process?

