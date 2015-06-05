Artist ‘Fixes’ Female Disney Faces To Be Less Babylike

A blogger conducted a survey on female faces in recent Disney and Pixar films and found they all had roughly the same infantile-shaped face with round cheeks, tiny noses, thin lips, and huge saucer-like eyes.

A Tumblr artist has recreated famous Disney proportions to make them more 'adult' and realistic. Photo: Tumblr

So, Tumblr user The Nameless Doll has taken it upon herself to re-edit some famous Disney faces to give them “realistic proportions” and the results are pretty impressive.

She says these edits done in Photoshop (and After Effects for the video one above) are not intended to be a criticism of Disney’s distinctive style, more “a chance to practice my manipulation/anatomy skills.”

Adding: “They are NOT meant to be “better than the original” or “what it should have looked like”, or serve as a general negative critic on the respective movies’ animation styles!”

Either way, we think the results are pretty impressive.

Anna - Frozen

Rapunzel - Tangled

Honey Lemon - Big Hero 6

Merida - Brave

Aunt Cass - Big Hero 6

