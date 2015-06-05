News

Artist ‘Fixes’ Female Disney Faces To Be Less Babylike

Tom Butler, editing by Yahoo7 staff
Yahoo7 Movies /

A blogger conducted a survey on female faces in recent Disney and Pixar films and found they all had roughly the same infantile-shaped face with round cheeks, tiny noses, thin lips, and huge saucer-like eyes.

Artist ‘Fixes’ Female Disney Faces To Be Less Babylike

A Tumblr artist has recreated famous Disney proportions to make them more 'adult' and realistic. Photo: Tumblr

RELATED: Here's Proof That All Female Disney Characters Have The Same Face

RELATED: Disney To Ban Smoking In All Films

So, Tumblr user The Nameless Doll has taken it upon herself to re-edit some famous Disney faces to give them “realistic proportions” and the results are pretty impressive.

Photo: Tumblr

She says these edits done in Photoshop (and After Effects for the video one above) are not intended to be a criticism of Disney’s distinctive style, more “a chance to practice my manipulation/anatomy skills.”

PHOTOS: The Amazing ''Frozen"' In Jokes You Missed

Adding: “They are NOT meant to be “better than the original” or “what it should have looked like”, or serve as a general negative critic on the respective movies’ animation styles!”

Either way, we think the results are pretty impressive.

Anna - Frozen

Photo: Tumblr/Walt Disney Pictures

Rapunzel - Tangled

Photo: Tumblr/Walt Disney Pictures

Honey Lemon - Big Hero 6

Photo: Tumblr/Walt Disney Pictures

Merida - Brave

Photo: Tumblr/Walt Disney Pictures

Aunt Cass - Big Hero 6

Photo: Tumblr

See more on http://thenamelessdoll.tumblr.com/.




Tom Butler writes for Yahoo Movies UK

