News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sullivan's star Susan Hannaford lashes out: 'Be careful what you say'
Sullivan's star Susan Hannaford lashes out in interview

Christopher Lee: Friends, Colleagues, and Famous Fans Mourn His Passing

Meriah Doty, editing by Yahoo7 Staff
Yahoo7 Movies /

Elijah Wood, who worked with Lee on the Lord of the Rings movies, shared his memories on Twitter, also re-tweeting poignant messages from fans:



Christopher Lee: Friends, Colleagues, and Famous Fans Mourn His Passing

Christopher Lee: Friends, Colleagues, and Famous Fans Mourn His Passing

READ: Christopher Lee, evil count of cinema, dies aged 93

James Bond actor Roger Moore counted the late Lee as one of his oldest friends:



Another LOTR actor chimed in:



One of Lee's Hobbit movie co-stars chose to honour another memorable role:



Chloë Grace Moretz and Asa Butterfield, who both co-starred with Lee in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning Hugo, had nothing but warm memories to share:





Cary Elwes, who worked with Lee on a 2005 TV miniseries about Pope John Paul II, wrote:



The writer of Tim Burton's 2012 horror comedy Dark Shadows (starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and also Moretz) shared his memories:



PHOTOS: Christopher Lee: 21 of his Most Memorable Roles

Here are more Christopher Lee tributes from colleagues, friends, and famous fans:











Meriah Doty writes for Yahoo Movies.

Back To Top