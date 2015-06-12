Christopher Lee: Friends, Colleagues, and Famous Fans Mourn His Passing

Elijah Wood, who worked with Lee on the Lord of the Rings movies, shared his memories on Twitter, also re-tweeting poignant messages from fans:

An extraordinary man and life lead, Sir Christopher Lee. You were an icon, and a towering human being with stories for days. We'll miss you. — Elijah Wood (@woodelijah) June 11, 2015

James Bond actor Roger Moore counted the late Lee as one of his oldest friends:

It's terribly when you lose an old friend, and Christopher Lee was one of my oldest. We first met in 1948. — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) June 11, 2015

Another LOTR actor chimed in:

So so sorry to hear that #christopherlee has passed away. He was a fascinating person. Threw a bic pen into a tree in front of me. #legend — Dominic Monaghan (@DomsWildThings) June 11, 2015

One of Lee's Hobbit movie co-stars chose to honour another memorable role:

Goodbye Dracula....RIP Christopher Lee pic.twitter.com/7C6TQmhUEH — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) June 11, 2015

Chloë Grace Moretz and Asa Butterfield, who both co-starred with Lee in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning Hugo, had nothing but warm memories to share:

-- Rest in peace, it will always be an honor to say I got to know such a beautiful soul, Forever Changed. #SirChristopherLee — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 11, 2015

Christopher Lee, one of the greatest men I've had the honour of meeting has passed away. He was one of the greats, and will be remembered — Asa Butterscotch (@asabfb) June 11, 2015

Cary Elwes, who worked with Lee on a 2005 TV miniseries about Pope John Paul II, wrote:

RIP #christopherlee A sheer joy to work with & off camera too! My condolences to Birgit and the family #PJPII #rome pic.twitter.com/Y6u8KEDK2j — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) June 11, 2015

The writer of Tim Burton's 2012 horror comedy Dark Shadows (starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and also Moretz) shared his memories:

Working with the great Sir Christopher Lee was one of the highlights of my movie life. He was a legend and a gentleman, and he'll be missed. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) June 11, 2015

Here are more Christopher Lee tributes from colleagues, friends, and famous fans:

RIP Christopher Lee - a wonderful actor and a good friend. https://t.co/75iBSTkywk pic.twitter.com/WfHBdFPSF5 — Joan Collins (@joancollinsobe) June 11, 2015

Goodbye Sir Christopher Lee. Bravo on a life well lived. http://t.co/5jWPz5rJeV — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) June 11, 2015

❤️ to CHRISTOPHER LEE. Saruman the White! Dracula! Great Actor! 93! Will be missed 😥 https://t.co/v3ZIoR61G0 — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) June 11, 2015

RIP Christopher Lee. He was the King of the Vampires. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 11, 2015

Really sad to hear about the death of Christopher Lee, one of the greatest British actors and a master of the macabre pic.twitter.com/q5UUhc7xId — Boris Johnson (@MayorofLondon) June 11, 2015

