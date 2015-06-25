Shia LaBeouf Hospitalised After Head Injury on Movie Set

Shia LaBeouf was hospitalised and has since been released following a minor head injury on the North Dakota set of indie American Honey, sources confirm to Variety.

The actor was supposed to put his head through a glass window in one scene, but a mishap caused his head to be cut, along with his index finger.

Sources close to the production said he received stitches to his head and his hand accordingly.

“Shia LaBeouf sustained minimal injuries late last night on the set of his current film, American Honey,” said the film’s producers in a statement. “As protocol, production sought out medical attention and Shia received stitches on his hand and for a laceration on his head. He is due back on set tomorrow.”

LaBeouf was sent home after a brief hospital visit. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, he received 20 stitches and 13 staples.

The actor is scheduled to return to shooting the film on Thursday.

British filmmaker Andrea Arnold directs American Honey, her first U.S.-set film. Protagonist Pictures introduced the film to buyers at the Cannes FIlm Festival.