Here's Your Chance To Be In A Harry Potter Movie

Want to be in the new Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them?

Everybody, try to remain calm...Photo: Warner Bros.

Well, impress the right people and you could be up there on a sound stage with Eddie Redmayne, who is playing Magizoologist Newt Scamander in the forthcoming movie.

Warner Bros is holding an open audition to find a girl aged between eight and 12 to play a character called Modesty.

PHOTOS: Woah, Neville! Harry Potter Actor Strips Down For Saucy Magazine Shoot

PHOTOS: Here's Who J.K. Rowling Regrets Killing In Harry Potter

She is said to be ‘a haunted young girl with an inner strength and stillness’.

Auditions for the part will take place at the Excel Centre in London’s Docklands this Saturday from 9am, with filming schedule between August and January.

PHOTOS: The Stars Of Harry Potter Are All Grown Up!

JK Rowling is currently putting the finishing touches to the movie’s screenplay, thought to be the first of a trilogy, which is set in New York 70 years before the beginning of her Harry Potter series.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is the title of a textbook used by Harry, Ron and Hermione while they were first year pupils at Hogwarts, penned by Newton Artemis Fido 'Newt’ Scamander, a former Hogwarts pupil himself and a Hufflepuff.

Rowling has already hinted that there could be an American branch of Hogwarts featuring in the movie.

Also among the growing cast joining Redmayne are Katherine Waterston, with a rumoured role for Ezra Miller.

Directed by David Yates, who helmed the final four Harry Potter movies for Warner Bros, it’s due out in November 2016.

It follows news that Rowling is behind a forthcoming stage play that will be based on Harry’s parents, and which is set to be staged in London’s west end. Called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, it will play at the Palace Theatre in the summer of 2016, with tickets due to go on sale in the autumn.

Ben Arnold writes for Yahoo Movies UK