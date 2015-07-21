Too Sexy? Magic Mike XXL Poster 'Censored' In Australia

The ubiquitous one-sheet for the film sees Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez and Joe Manganiello with their shirts off.

However Australian Reddit user DaughterOfRose spotted an edited version of the poster that is exactly the same… except the male strippers are covered up with fairly unconvincing white T-shirts.

For reference, here is the original poster:

DaughterOfRose said: "They added shirts to the Magic Mike XXL poster at a bus stop near my house."

According to reports, the posters are printed on special day/night paper that sees the t-shirts magically disappear at night when the panel lights up, revealing those torsos in all their glory.

Is this the first movie poster with a watershed?

The marketing for Magic Mike XXL has focused on the lads’ stripping antics, which is perhaps why the audience for the film was almost exclusively female.

It was revealed that in the film’s opening weekend in the US, the 94 per cent of the audience were women.

Orlando Parfitt writes for Yahoo Movies UK