Must See: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 goes out with a bang

Watch the full length trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (above).

The epic footage shows the tumultuous final confrontation between Katniss and President Snow, and promises action on a greater scale than we’ve seen in previous ‘Hunger Games’ films.

Here’s the synopsis:

With the nation of Panem in a full scale war, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) confronts President Snow (Donald Sutherland) in the final showdown. Teamed with a group of her closest friends – including Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Finnick (Sam Claflin), and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) – Katniss goes off on a mission with the unit from District 13 as they risk their lives to stage an assassination attempt on President Snow who has become increasingly obsessed with destroying her. The mortal traps, enemies, and moral choices that await Katniss will challenge her more than any arena she faced in The Hunger Games.