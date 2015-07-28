Liam Neeson, Is That You?

He's one of the world's top action heroes (Taken, anyone?) but Liam Neeson has shocked fans on a recent trip out in NYC.

Liam Neeson looked incredibly frail on a recent trip out in NYC. Photo: Getty Images

The actor - who turned 63 last month - looked worryingly gaunt and frail as he was snapped by the paps.

While it's not known whether the star has slimmed down for an upcoming role, his reps have assured the public that he has "never been healthier".

"He has just completed work on one film and starts another in September," his rep told the Daily Mail.

Back in March, the star said he was a big believer in growing old gracefully, telling the Daily Mail newspaper that he would never "get any work done" to make him look younger.