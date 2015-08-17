News

This New 'Hunger Games' Poster Is Totally NSFW

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.etonline.com/">ET Online</a>
Yahoo7 Movies /

It's almost criminal that we have to wait until November 19 for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 to come out, and by the look of things, even the poster makers might be getting upset about it!

READ: J Law tops highest paid actors, see who else made the list

Upon release of the latest one-sheet, fans started to notice a very, very bad word hidden within the marketing. A very, very bad word. Do you see it?

J.Law doesn't seem too happy about the crude word appearing all over her face. Photo: Roadshow Films

WARNING: Below we will show a close-up shot of the poster that will clearly depict a super NSFW "C-word" onto your computer or mobile device.

Here goes.

WARNING: NSFW

Oops! This new poster is totes inappropes. Photo: Roadshow Films

WOAH, HUNGER GAMES! We know this is the big finale, but things escalated very, very quickly!

Though the poster may be (unintentionally) crass, one thing that has us PUMPED for this final chapter is the amazing new trailer, which is full of (safe for work) moments that will drive Hunger Games book fans wild!

Watch below:

