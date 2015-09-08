Ever since we heard that the Aussie acting legend would "seriously consider" taking on the role of the next 007, we've been trying to think of reasons why it shouldn't happen.

Five Reasons Hugh Jackman Should Totally Be The Next James Bond

Spoiler: there aren't any.

READ: Hugh Jackman to be the next James Bond?

WATCH: Hugh Jackman lip syncs Katy Perry's Teenage Dream

READ: Hugh Jackman: 'I'm Not A Cool Dad'

READ: Hugh Jackman is bringing Broadway to Oz

While we attempt to control our excitement (after all, nothing is official yet), we're bringing you our top five reasons why the loveable Aussie larrikin should become the world's go-to spy.

1. He's got the sex appeal.

Back in 2008, our Hugh was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Need we say more?

Jackman isn't shy about showing off his rocking bod - think Australia and Wolverine - and if there's one thing James Bond must have plenty of, it's good looks.

That being said, Hugh has said his Bond will be less sexist and misogrynistic as earlier 007s.

"I am certainly not that person. But he is..." the actor told The Project.

2. He's Aussie. Duh.

Our last Aussie James Bond didn't go so well...

Remember George Lazenby? He was just 29 went he stepped into Bond's shoes to play the suave spy in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969. That was the first - and last - time we ever saw him as Bond on our screens. Awks.

These days, the world has nothing but love for Aussie actors - and with our homegrown stars taking over Hollywood (were looking at you Cate Blanchett, Sam Worthington, Jai Courteney and the Hemsworths), there's no reason why a kid from Down Under can't take on the leading role.

3. He's not shy about franchise hits.

Ever heard of a little character called Wolverine?

Jackman has donned the claws of the popular Marvel character a whopping seven times...and he's due to return for an eight, and final, time.

Something tells us Hugh doesn't really think twice when it comes to playing the same character more than once.

4. He's relatable

While promoting his latest flick, Pan, Jackman shockingly admitted that he's not as cool as everyone thinks.

In fact, in the eyes of Pan actor Hugh Jackman's 15-year-old son Oscar, he's anything but.

"My son had a [new] friend over, and they were down in the room and I just happened to be outside the room," Hugh tells Yahoo7 Movies. "I heard this [kid] peppering my son with questions about Wolverine.

READ: Hugh Jackman Is The New Face Of Qantas

"Finally Oscar kinda-semi lost his cool and goes, 'Look, I've just got to tell you, Wolverine is really cool. My dad is not cool. He's not tough. He's just completely different.'"

James Bond has always been the epitome of cool, and we think it's about time someone brought him back down to Earth. Enter: Hugh.

5. He looks good in a suit.

Case closed.