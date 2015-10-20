Brace Yourselves: The New 'Star Wars - The Force Awakens' Trailer Is Here

A Stormtrooper who turns from the Dark Side, a desert scavenger with an unexpected destiny, and plenty of Han Solo: At long last, the first full-length Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer has arrived.

The trailer, which premiered tonight (US time) on Disney-owned ESPN during Monday Night Football, gave fans the most in-depth look yet at J.J. Abrams’s film, the seventh in the Star Wars franchise.

In addition to some breathtaking action scenes, the new trailer offers us a glimpse at the villainous plan of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to follow in Darth Vader’s footsteps; Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the revelation that she holds the power of the Force; and the transformation of Finn (John Boyega) from First Order soldier to rebel.

There’s also a brief, but gratifying clinch between Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and (Princess Leia).

In fact, it looks like Han Solo has a significant role in The Force Awakens, traveling with Finn and BB-8 to unknown parts of the galaxy.

As for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), it looks like we’ll have to wait until opening day to see more than his robotic hand.

To build fan anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, advance film footage has been parsed out sparingly over three trailers: an 88-second teaser last November; a two-minute teaser in April; and finally, the full-length theatrical trailer.

Additional footage has been released in an Instagram video; a Korean TV spot; and a behind-the-scenes video shown at Comic-Con.

Tickets are now on sale for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opens in Australian theatres on December 17, 2015.

