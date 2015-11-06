Terminally Ill Fan Gets Secret 'Force Awakens' Screening

32-year-old Star Wars fan Daniel Fleetwood worried he may not make it to see the new film in cinemas. Photo: GoFundMe

Earlier this week, we brought you the story of 32-year-old Daniel Fleetwood, a terminally ill Star Wars fan who's family and friends were campaigning for him to be allowed to view Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens before it officially opens in cinemas in December.

After a viral campaign, where the #ForceForDaniel was re-tweeted by some of the stars of the film itself, Daniel has been granted a special screening by the film's distributor, Disney, and director J.J. Abrams.

According to TMZ, studio execs showed up to his Texas home and showed him an unedited version of the film.

Daniel's wife, Ashley, who set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical bills, says Daniel "loved the movie", but couldn't reveal more due to a confidentiality agreement.

Daniel has a rare form of cancer attacking the connective tissue, and was told in July that he would only have two months to live.

He said that he’s been a fan of the series since he was a boy.

“I just love Star Wars,” he said. “With everything I got I love Star Wars.”

