Chris Pratt on divorce from Anna Faris: 'I think both of us are actually probably doing better'
Chris Pratt: 'Divorce sucks'

Terminally Ill Fan Gets Secret 'Force Awakens' Screening

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Movies /

Stars Back Plea For Terminally Ill Star Wars Fan To See The Force Awakens Early

32-year-old Star Wars fan Daniel Fleetwood worried he may not make it to see the new film in cinemas. Photo: GoFundMe

Earlier this week, we brought you the story of 32-year-old Daniel Fleetwood, a terminally ill Star Wars fan who's family and friends were campaigning for him to be allowed to view Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens before it officially opens in cinemas in December.

After a viral campaign, where the #ForceForDaniel was re-tweeted by some of the stars of the film itself, Daniel has been granted a special screening by the film's distributor, Disney, and director J.J. Abrams.

Daniel says he loves the franchise "with everything I got". Photo: GoFundMe

According to TMZ, studio execs showed up to his Texas home and showed him an unedited version of the film.

Daniel's wife, Ashley, who set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical bills, says Daniel "loved the movie", but couldn't reveal more due to a confidentiality agreement.

Daniel's wife has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his ongoing medical bills. Photo: GoFundMe

Daniel has a rare form of cancer attacking the connective tissue, and was told in July that he would only have two months to live.

He said that he’s been a fan of the series since he was a boy.

“I just love Star Wars,” he said. “With everything I got I love Star Wars.”

