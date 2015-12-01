James Bond Fans Spot Tons of Mistakes In Spectre

From buses appearing where they’re not supposed to, to disappearing extras, miraculous costume changes, and Bond magically changing car seats without moving, it seems continuity on Spectre - rumoured to be the most expensive 007 movie ever made - was a nightmare, with many mistakes slipping through the net.

WATCH: Daniel Craig Stars In Hilarious James Bond Skit

RELATED: Five Reasons Hugh Jackman Should Totally Be The Next James Bond

Here’s some of the worst mistakes that fans have unearthed on MovieMistakes.com and IMDB.

Warning, potential plot spoilers coming up…

1. In the scene set in L'American Hotel, Ms. Swan goes to bed drunk and fully clothed. She falls asleep, and is woken by Bond breaking down the wall. She then follows Bond into the next room dressed only in a negligee.

2. When Hinx appears in the dining car on the train, the rest of the passengers in that car immediately disappear. Also the barman when they enter that part of the train and the kitchen staff too.

3. Behind the police cordon on Westminster Bridge which shows County Hall to the left, a double decker bus with the number 15 and destination Trafalgar Square can be seen. The number 15 route does indeed on some turns terminate in Trafalgar Square but does not go south of the river, least of all past County Hall. This service runs along the Strand.

4. During the plane/car chase scene the plane rams the back of the range rover and we see the nose crumple as it should. In all the shots after this the nose is perfect, but the back of the car is still smashed.

5. When [REDACTED FOR SPOILERS] helicopter crashes into the bridge in London, Bond’s speedboat immediately goes to the river bank and he runs onto the bridge. Somehow, the police are already there, taping off the scene.

6. Bond gets into M’s Jaguar XJ through the left hand rear door, but within minutes, Q is alone in the back seat, while Bond is in the left front seat.

7. Lesioning the fusiform gyrus could result in face blindness, but the drill that [REDACTED] uses goes nowhere near the gyrus - it in fact drills through the mandible and would’ve entered Bond’s mouth. At best doing nothing, at worst giving Bond a wicked bad sinusitis or meningitis.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Movies UK

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.