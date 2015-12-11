First 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2' Trailer Introduces Some Fan-Favorite Characters

The 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot focused on reintroducing the world to the four pizza-loving heroes in a half shell and their reporter pal April O'Neil (Megan Fox).

Now, the sequel is moving on to unveiling fresh takes on some other iconic characters from the long-running franchise.

The first trailer for the TMNT sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows hit the internet early today, bringing with it a whole roster of new faces.

Directed by David Green (2014’s Earth to Echo), the film sees Shredder (Brian Tee) seeking revenge on the Turtles, who emerged from the sewer to thwart his evil plans last time around.

Now, Shredder is getting help from some classic baddies: Bebop (Gary Anthony Williams) and Rocksteady (Stephen Farrelly), as well as madman scientist and mouse-hater Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry).

The Turtles won’t be without reinforcements, either: Joining their quest for justice is the hockey mask-wearing vigilante Casey Jones, played by Arrow star Stephen Amell (below).

Also new to the cast: Laura Linney, who plays the head of the NYPD. And, as the trailer reveals, they have an awesome new Turtle Van to help chase down criminals. Megan Fox returns as April O’Neil, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows hits theatres on June 9, 2016.

Jordan Zakarin writes for Yahoo Movies