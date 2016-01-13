New 'Hail, Caesar!' Trailer Proves Ralph Fiennes Is The Greatest Comedy Actor

The Coen brothers have just unleashed a new trailer for their new comedy thriller Hail, Caesar! and it features a superb riff from Ralph Fiennes giving an acting lesson that had us crying with laughter.

Having made his name in serious dramas like Schindler’s List and The English Patient, for which he garnered two Oscar nominations, Fiennes has emerged as one of the best British comedy actors of his generation.

In 2008′s In Bruges he wowed as the ultra-sweary mob boss Harry Waters, while his turn as M. Gustave H in The Grand Budapest hotel won him a handful of best actor award nominations, plus legions of new fans.

Here, in the Coens’ comedy set during Hollywood’s golden era, he plays Laurence Lorenz, an English filmmaker with the patience of a saint in what looks like another gut-busting comedy role.

The film also stars frequent Coens collaborator George Clooney playing a dimwitted actors whose kidnapping sets the plot the motion.

‘Hail, Caesar!’ is coming to cinemas on February 25, 2016.

Tom Butler writes for Yahoo Movies UK

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.