The Complete List Of 2016 Oscar Nominees & Winners

Tune is as we keep you updated with all the winners (and losers) of the 2016 Academy Awards from Monday, February 29.

Here's your full list of nominees and winners:

BEST PICTURE

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

BEST ACTOR

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Matt Damon, The Martian

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Tom Hardy, The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara, Carol

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

BEST DIRECTOR

Adam McKay, The Big Short

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Alejandro G. Inarritu, The Revenant

Lenny Abrahamson, Room

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bridge of Spies

Ex Machina

Inside Out

Spotlight

Straight Outta Compton

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Big Short

Brooklyn

Carol

The Martian

Room

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Anomalisa

Boy and the World

Inside Out

Shawn the Sheep Movie

When Marnie Was There

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Amy

Cartel Land

The Look of Silence

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Earned It, Fifty Shades of Grey - The Weeknd

Manta Ray, Racing Extinction - J. Ralph & Antony

Simple Song #3, Youth - Sumi Jo

Til It Happens To You, The Hunting Ground - Lady Gaga

Writing’s On The Wall, Spectre - Sam Smith

BEST SCORE

Bridge of Spies

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Embrace of the Serpent, Colombia

Mustang, France

Son of Saul, Hungary

Theeb, Jordan

A War, Denmark

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Sicario

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ex Machina

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST EDITING

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Spotlight

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Mad Max: Fury Road

The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared

The Revenant

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN'

Bridge of Spies

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

BEST SOUND EDITING

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST SOUND MIXING

Bridge of Spies

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Body Team 12

Chau, Beyond the Lines

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Last Day of Freedom

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Bear Story

Prologue

Sanjay’s Super Team

We Can’t Live Without Cosmos

World of Tomorrow

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ave Maria

Day One

Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)

Shok

Stutterer