Is Top Gun 2 Finally Happening?

The long rumoured follow-up to the 1986 action film is clearly in the forefront of the producer and actors’ minds, because Bruckheimer himself took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he’d just met with Cruise to discuss Top Gun 2.

Obviously, there wasn’t too much that the 72-year-old could reveal about the follow-up in 140 characters or less.

But he did find room to confirm that he’d met Cruise in New Orleans, Louisiana, while also uploading a picture of the duo together.

Tom Cruise is currently in Louisiana shooting Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which itself is a sequel to 2012’s Jack Reacher.

It’s no surprise that Jerry Bruckheimer is intent on getting Cruise back in the fighter jet as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell again. Top Gun was released 30 years ago this year, and it went on to gross $356 million from just a $15 million budget.

Over the years both Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise have insisted that they’d love to make a follow-up.

However, the 2012 suicide of Tony Scott, who directed the original, immediately brought these discussions to a halt.

But over the last two years rumours of a Top Gun 2 script that’s set in the modern day have emerged, while ‘Iceman’ Val Kilmer previously took to Facebook to insist that he’d jump at the opportunity to appear.

The Twitter picture will have Top Gun fans dreaming that the sequel will be confirmed in the near future.

But with Cruise still hard at work on Jack Reacher 2, and Mission: Impossible 6 already in development, don’t expect it to happen for quite a few years yet.

Gregory Wakeman writes for Yahoo Movies UK

