Here’s the frst full ‘Finding Dory’ trailer

Here’s the First Full ‘Finding Dory’ Trailer From Pixar

Disney-Pixar dove headfirst into Finding Dory this week, with the release of the first full-length trailer. Watch it above.

The long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2003 hit Finding Nemo puts the focus this time on the forgetful fish Dory, voiced again by Ellen DeGeneres.

Taking place six months after the original underwater adventure, the sequel sends Dory on a quest to find her long-lost family, with the help of Marlin (voiced again by Albert Brooks), Crush (voiced by returning director Andrew Stanton) and several other returning ocean creatures.

"I never thought there was going to be a sequel,” Stanton told Yahoo Movies earlier this week. "Until one day I went, ‘You know, I worry Dory could get lost again and not find the family she has.’ And I wondered, ‘Where did she come from?'"

As we can see in the trailer, the memory-challenged Dory struggles to find the family and friends she left behind, but has the good fortune of bumping into an old pal: Destiny, a whale shark voiced by Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

"Destiny is somebody from Dory’s past that she didn’t know about," Stanton said.

"She resides at a conservation park called the Marine Life Institute. There’s quite a cast of new characters and new species in this film. And Destiny is one of a few that we’ll come across who help Dory on her journey to figure out her past and find her parents."

Along with Olson, new voice actors in the film include Idris Elba, Diane Keaton, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Michael Sheen, and Dominic West.

The trailer gives some screen time to O'Neill’s crafty, camouflaging octopus character, Hank, who has an unfortunate run-in with a sink garbage disposal.

Finding Dory hits Australian theatres on June 16.

