Disney making a film about Snow White's sister

According to The Wrap, The Walt Disney Studios will be making yet-another live action movie...this time, about Snow White’s sister.

"Disney will release a live-action film based on the story of Snow White’s sister,” they revealed. "Justin Merz has written the script based on a pitch by Evan Daugherty and Tripp Vinson is producing through his Vinson Films banner.”

But who on earth is Snow White’s sister?

Apparently, her sister - known as Rose Red - appeared in the Grimm fairy tale, Snow White and Rose Red...but this had no relation to the other fairy tale, Snow White which formed the basis of the animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

"The film will make Rose Red a key player in Snow White’s later life," they said. "When Snow White takes a bite out of the infamous apple, her estranged sister must team up with Grumpy and the other dwarfs to break the curse."

It certainly sounds as though the upcoming movie will act as a live action reboot, introducing Rose Red as a pivotal character to the original animated tale.

The Rose Red movie will see Tara Farney as executive producer, with Justin Merz and Adam Rodin co-producing.

Ryan Leston writes for Yahoo Movies UK'

