According to The Hollywood Reporter, 27-year-old Alicia Vikander has been cast in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot as the classic videogame heroine.

Meet your new Lara Croft: Alicia Vikander

“Lara Croft has been found,” they revealed. “Alicia Vikander has signed on to star in Tomb Raider for MGM,Warner Bros and GK Films, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.”

Alicia Vikander is perhaps best known for her role in The Danish Girl, a role which landed her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. But she also wowed as the feisty A.I. Ava in the critically-acclaimed sci-fi film, Ex Machina.

But will this be the start of Alicia Vikander’s very own franchise?

She’s certainly proved herself as a more than capable actress in recent years and with MGM and Warner Bros. behind the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, it’s likely they’re hoping to turn this into something far bigger than before.

Of course, we’ve already seen a Tomb Raider franchise before, with Angelina Jolie as the iconic female lead.

But this time around, it seems they’re going for something very different.

Will it prove to be a hit? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

