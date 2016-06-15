Ty Burrell weighs in on same sex couple in 'Finding Dory'

Star of Finding Dory, Ty Burrell, opened up about Disney's alleged first LGBT couple in the Finding Nemo sequel.

"Anything that reflects the world as it is is great," he said to Yahoo7 Be.

"If it's natural that there would be gay couples in real life, I think it's wonderful."

Online speculation began after a trailer for the film included what appeared to be a lesbian couple.

When Ellen DeGeneres was asked to address rumours the pair were a same sex couple, she divulged: "I personally think it's a great thing. I think everything that we see in the media—whether it's television or film or anything you see—should represent everything that's happening in the world."

Yass, Ellen!

Ellen, who reprises her role of Dory, stars alongside Burrell in the Pixar film, who plays beluga whale Bailey.

When asked how the Modern Family got into character for the role, Ty joked: "You basically travel the world and swim with whales for three to four years. I haven't seen my family in a long time. When this press is over I can't wait to get back."

LOVE YOU TY.

Finding Dory is in cinemas from June 16.

