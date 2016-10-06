Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard's sandstorm sex scene in Allied

Marion Cotillard shut down rumours that she and Brad Pitt had an affair on the set of their new film, Allied...but there's no denying their chemistry in the just-dropped trailer for the 1940s epic.

The latest trailer for the film was released today by Paramount Pictures and we have to say Brad, 52, and Marion, 41, have chemistry that is off the charts.

The clip opens with Canadian intelligence officer Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and French resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard) posing as a married couple in order to fool the Nazis.

They then flip over a table at a glam event and start shooting up the place...and suddenly it feels like we're in a Tarantino flick.

In the clip, the pair struggle to keep their professional relationship strictly business (cue the sandstorm sex scene) and end up married with a child.

But then things take a thriller turn, as Max learns his wife could be a German spy, who has been working with the Nazis all along.

Max struggles to believe his wife is a double agent and embarks on a journey to find out the truth. Well, after witnessing their sexy car romp, we can't believe it either!

Be saw the scene in full at an exclusive footage screening and we can tell you their attraction is off the richter.

After all, it was that chemistry that fuelled rumors of an affair between the two after Angelina Jolie, 41, shockingly filed for divorce from Brad.

But Marion, who is pregnant with baby-number-two with her partner Guillaume Canet, slammed the rumours on social media to protect her family.

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into," the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram.

"I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiralling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.

"Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need," she continued. "Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing."

"And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love, Marion."

Allied hits Australian cinemas on Boxing Day.

