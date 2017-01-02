News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Time's 100 most influential people list
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman are two very influential people

Carrie Fisher's $70 million payout

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Carrie Fisher's shock passing from heart failure in December may mean a significant payday for the Disney Corporation, which owns the Star Wars franchise.

Carrie's princess Leia is an integral part of the Star Wars franchise. Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian SLAMMED For Calling The Flu An "Amazing Diet"
1:12

Kim Kardashian SLAMMED For Calling The Flu An "Amazing Diet"
0415_TheLastJedi-Trailer
2:00

First teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII
University of Edinburgh Vets Helps Save Bear With 'Monstrously Enlarged' Tongue
0:30

University of Edinburgh Vets Helps Save Bear With 'Monstrously Enlarged' Tongue
Mary Jo Buttafuoco: Amy Fisher, Who Shot Her in the Face as a Teen, Is ‘Kind of a Waste’
1:50

Mary Jo Buttafuoco: Amy Fisher, Who Shot Her in the Face as a Teen, Is ‘Kind of a Waste’
Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 - Celebs React
2:14

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 - Celebs React
Carrie Fisher Confirms Affair With Harrison Ford
1:17

Carrie Fisher Confirms Affair With Harrison Ford
WATCH: Inside Carrie Fisher's Real Life Home: Eccentric Decorations, Stained Glass Windows, "Star Wars" Memorabilia & More
3:41

WATCH: Inside Carrie Fisher's Real Life Home: Eccentric Decorations, Stained Glass Windows, "Star Wars" Memorabilia & More
Blac Chyna Snapchat Of Weight Loss

Blac Chyna Snapchat Of Weight Loss
Year In Review 2016: People we lost this year
1:20

Year In Review 2016: People we lost this year
Two Friends React to Spam Emails in Hilarious Drinking Game
6:29

Two Friends React to Spam Emails in Hilarious Drinking Game
Oprah Winfrey Talks Weight Loss and Healthy Living
1:01

Oprah Winfrey Talks Weight Loss and Healthy Living
Blac Chyna Flaunts IMPRESSIVE Post-Baby Figure
2:08

Blac Chyna Flaunts IMPRESSIVE Post-Baby Figure
 

The Insurance Insider reports that Disney holds a $70 million "contract protection" insurance policy with high-end insurers Lloyd's of London on the actress – which would make it the biggest single personal accident insurance payout ever made.

While Fisher had finished shooting the next instalment in the Star Wars franchise, she had not yet filmed the episode after that.

Carrie was yet to shoot the last Star Wars movie. Photo: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top