Carrie Fisher's $70 million payout

Carrie Fisher's shock passing from heart failure in December may mean a significant payday for the Disney Corporation, which owns the Star Wars franchise.

The Insurance Insider reports that Disney holds a $70 million "contract protection" insurance policy with high-end insurers Lloyd's of London on the actress – which would make it the biggest single personal accident insurance payout ever made.

While Fisher had finished shooting the next instalment in the Star Wars franchise, she had not yet filmed the episode after that.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram