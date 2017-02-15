News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Cucumber found in Fifty Shades cinema... but is it a hoax?

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 Be /

A retro cinema worker found himself in a sticky situation after finding a cucumber on the floor following a screening of Fifty Shades Darker in Sydney.

Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
0:51

Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
'A Wrinkle In Time' Official Trailer
2:21

'A Wrinkle In Time' Official Trailer
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
1:58

Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
0:39

Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
1:39

New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
 

Alex, who works at the Hayden Orpheum Cinema, snapped a shot of himself picking up the grocery item on Monday, and promptly posted it to the company's Twitter page with the caption: "That awkward moment you find a cucumber in the cinema after Fifty Shades."

The household item he found after a Fifty Shades Darker viewing on Monday evening. Source: Twitter/HaydenOrpheum

There is speculation however, that the photo is a very clever - yet dirty - publicity stunt, because let’s be real - who would pick it up?

"Yeah I don't think I'd be holding it,” one person tweeted back, with the cinema replying: “Because I'm a very very silly person!!”

Speaking to KIISFM's Kyle & Jackie O Show this morning, Alex said he found the "organic dildo" in the back row of the cinema on 'Student Night' for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel.

RELATED: Fifty Shades warning after spike in 'embarrassing' emergency calls
RELATED: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' spin-offs: merchandise and movies

"The light was still relatively dim, I couldn't really make out what it is, so I reach down to pick it up staring at it thinking 'what is that?'," Alex told the radio hosts.

He added that a colleague pointed it out, and it took a second before the "cogs started turning" in his brain and he remembered what movie had jut been shown.

"That awkward moment you find a cucumber in the cinema after Fifty Shades," the cinema wrote. Source: Twitter

The "organic dildo" was found in the back row of the cinema following a Fifty Shades Darker screening. Photo: Universal Pictures

Kyle asked him if there were any signs the cucumber had been used for things it generally shouldn't, but Alex replied: "I don't want to incriminate anybody, so there was no obvious signs."

RELATED: Fifty Shades Darker is screening tonight and girls are freaking

"Did you smell it at all?" Kyle pressed. "No I didn't smell it," Alex replied, "When you find something unsavoury like that, well potentially unsavoury, the first thing you usually do is post it to social media."

And no, Alex said he didn't find any more vegetables lying around the cinema that day...

Here's a shot from the shower scene EVERYONE has been talking about since the sequel's trailer release.

RELATED VIDEOS:


Back To Top