If you’re scared of sharks or you’re just plain wimpy, maybe don’t watch the video below.

WATCH: Terrifying shark-infested trailer for 47 Metres Down

The trailer for the new horror movie 47 Metres Down, starring Mandy Moore and Aussie actress Olivia Holt, is scary as hell!

The film tells the story of two sisters, Lisa (Mandy) and Kate (Olivia), who decide to go diving in a shark cage while holidaying in Mexico.

Although it all seems safe enough – they’re going to be protected by a metal cage, after all! – the adventure soon goes awry when the cables suspending the cage snap, sending the girls plummeting (you guessed it) 47 metres down to the bottom of the ocean.

They’ve just spotted their first Great White when this happens, but soon learn that the water is freakin’ filled with sharks, who seem to have an appetite for scared US tourists.

Adding to the panic is the fact that Lisa and Kate’s tanks have very limited supplies of oxygen, meaning they’re racing against not only huge killer sharks, but time!

Lucky winter is coming, because we never want to go to the beach ever again.

The film doesn’t have an Australian release date yet, but it hits US screens this June.

In the meantime, check out the trailer above and scream in the comfort of your own home!

