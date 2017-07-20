WATCH: Serial killer film The Snowman looks scary as hell

News

Bachelor in Paradise's Mack says Leah getting played is 'karma'
Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Anyone who has read Norweigan crime writer Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel The Snowman will know it’s sleep-with-the-lights-on-after-reading kind of scary.

And now the, er, chilling serial killer tale is making its way to the big screen, with the first trailer dropping today. Check it out above!

Trailer for Jo Nesbo adaptation The Snowman starring Michael Fassbender

Ah, because walking alone in a deserted carpark is gonna turn out well. Source: Universal

The film follows troubled detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he tracks a vicious murderer targeting women around the city of Oslo.

The Snowman Jo Nesbo film adaptation

Never has anybody been less pleased to see a snowman. Source: Universal

Leaving a calling card of a snowman outside victims' houses, it soon transpires that he is toying with Harry and his colleague Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson), drawing them into a cat and mouse game as his killing spree escalates.

Michael Fassbender stars in Jo Nesbo The Snowman as Harry Hole

They can't show the dead body's head because the killer, er, removed it. Bye, never sleeping again! Source: Universal

The trailer is full of creepy imagery, like deserted houses in the snow, Fassbender screaming, and the killer chucking snowballs at his victims before he attacks.

Michael Fassbender as Harry Hole in The Snowman

We'd scream too, Fassy. Source: Universal

Nope, nope, nope!

The Snowman Jo Nesbo Harry Hole series

We don't know what this is and we don't wanna know. Source: Universal

Nesbø’s novels have sold over 30 million copies worldwide and have been tranlsated into hundreds of languages.

Though The Snowman is the seventh book in the Harry Hole series, it was the international breakout novel for the author.

The film is released in Australia on October 19.

