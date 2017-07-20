Anyone who has read Norweigan crime writer Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel The Snowman will know it’s sleep-with-the-lights-on-after-reading kind of scary.

WATCH: Serial killer film The Snowman looks scary as hell

And now the, er, chilling serial killer tale is making its way to the big screen, with the first trailer dropping today. Check it out above!

The film follows troubled detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he tracks a vicious murderer targeting women around the city of Oslo.

Leaving a calling card of a snowman outside victims' houses, it soon transpires that he is toying with Harry and his colleague Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson), drawing them into a cat and mouse game as his killing spree escalates.

The trailer is full of creepy imagery, like deserted houses in the snow, Fassbender screaming, and the killer chucking snowballs at his victims before he attacks.

Nope, nope, nope!

Nesbø’s novels have sold over 30 million copies worldwide and have been tranlsated into hundreds of languages.

RELATED: New Annabelle: Creation trailer will make your skin crawl

RELATED: WATCH: Freaky new trailer for Flatliners

Though The Snowman is the seventh book in the Harry Hole series, it was the international breakout novel for the author.

The film is released in Australia on October 19.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram