Tyrese Gibson says Aussie actors are 'taking over Hollywood'

The Fast an the Furious franchise has seen major Hollywood names join the cast but according to one of its biggest stars, Tyrese Gibson, we won’t be seeing any Aussie actors appear in the movies anytime soon.

Be recently traveled to Cuba - where the Fate of the Furious became the first Hollywood blockbuster to shoot there in decades- just ahead of the home entertainment release of the film, to chat with Tyrese.

The 38-year-old actor, who has recently tied the knot and set up his own travel business, Voltron Travel, said Aussies are “taking over Hollywood” and they need to give “somebody else a shot”.

“I think right now the Australian actors are taking over Hollywood,” Tyrese said when we asked him if he has his eye on anyAustralian legends to join him on-screen.

“We can give somebody else a shot, you all are taking over.

"We’ll get to the Australian actors because you are all doing every movie. You’re doing alright.”

So who does Tyrese - who plays Roman in the franchise - want onboard for the next one?

“When I think about Matt Damon he’s just like that real American hard-ass that can really contribute to the adrenaline and the action – that’s what I want personally,” he said.

“I’ve been rooting for Matt Damon. I want Matt to join us. He’s a part of the Universal family. He’s done all the Bourne films.

“I also want Denzel (Washington) to join us. That would be amazing, that’s my hero.”

Australian fans of the film were sent into a spin in April this year after Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, hinted to the Daily Mail that the next installment of the film would be making it’s way here.

However, diehard Fast and the Furious followers Down Under may be left brokenhearted because Tyrese appeared to squash those rumours when we asked him to clarify if there was any truth behind it.

“I don’t know anything about that I haven’t heard anything about that,” Tyrese told Be.

“I wanted to go to Africa actually. I’m going more in the direction of like Cape Town, Johannesburg.

“I feel like we’ve done the Dominican Republic, we’ve done Puerto Rico, we’ve done Brazil and now Cuba, we’ve done well in the Latin department.

“I’m trying to take it to Africa. If we can, that would be nice.”

The Fate of the Furious is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

