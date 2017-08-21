News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

This piece of information from The Lion King will change EVERYTHING

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

We all know the classic Disney movie The Lion King.

Shawn Mendes Tells the Story Behind His Stomach Scar, Camila Cabello Dating Rumors
1:48

Shawn Mendes Tells the Story Behind His Stomach Scar, Camila Cabello Dating Rumors
Kids Taught Me How To Accept My Keloids | UNBREAKABLE ME
5:02

Kids Taught Me How To Accept My Keloids | UNBREAKABLE ME
My Scars Won’t Kill My Bodybuilding Dreams | UNBREAKABLE ME
4:43

My Scars Won’t Kill My Bodybuilding Dreams | UNBREAKABLE ME
Mum Embraces Her Burns Scars After Kerosene Explosion
7:45

Mum Embraces Her Burns Scars After Kerosene Explosion
Justin Bieber REVEALS His First Love On Instagram! Was It Selena Gomez?
2:24

Justin Bieber REVEALS His First Love On Instagram! Was It Selena Gomez?
Cardi B Reveals Hilarious Reason For TWERKING While Pregnant At Coachella
2:12

Cardi B Reveals Hilarious Reason For TWERKING While Pregnant At Coachella
Khloe Kardashian's Family FURIOUS At Tristan + Khloe Is Staying in Cleveland?
1:44

Khloe Kardashian's Family FURIOUS At Tristan + Khloe Is Staying in Cleveland?
Dylan Minnette Drops MAJOR Hint About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
1:43

Dylan Minnette Drops MAJOR Hint About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
Zayn Malik CAUGHT Creeping In Front Of Gigi Hadid&rsquo;s Apartment! Are The Two Back Together?
2:16

Zayn Malik CAUGHT Creeping In Front Of Gigi Hadid’s Apartment! Are The Two Back Together?
Amy Schumer promotes body confidence in 'I Feel Pretty'
3:03

Amy Schumer promotes body confidence in 'I Feel Pretty'
Cardi B's Sister Hennessy SLAMS Critics of Pregnancy Backlash
1:41

Cardi B's Sister Hennessy SLAMS Critics of Pregnancy Backlash
Ariana Grande Drops "No Tears" TEASER & Set To Sing About Manchester
2:20

Ariana Grande Drops "No Tears" TEASER & Set To Sing About Manchester
 

And if you don’t, how can you have been deprived of this iconic film during your childhood?!

Scar Mufasa The Lion King not brothers

We've got some information about Scar and Mufasa that will shock you. Source: Disney

Well we’ve got some information for you that may completely shock you.

The most tragic part of the story is when Scar murders his own brother Mufasa - it still hurts to talk about it!

But it turns out it is not technically possible for Scar and Mufasa to be blood-related.

WE ARE SHOCKED. Source: Giphy

Disney movies The Lion King Scar Mufasa not brothers

Scar and Mufasa are NOT blood-related. WHAT?! Source: Disney

How can this key information have been withheld from diehard Lion King fans!

Director of the movie Rob Minkoff and producer Don Hahn recently revealed this brand new information in a recent interview with Hello Giggles.

SO HEARTBREAKING. Source: Giphy

“[While we were making the movie] we talked about the fact that it was very likely [Scar and Mufasa] would not have both the same parents,” Hahn told the publication.

He went onto explain how lions work in the wild and most likely meaning Mufasa and Scar would not have had the same parents.

Disney movies The Lion King Mufasa and Scar are not brothers

This is the moment that broke all hearts in The Lion King. Source: Disney

Source: Giphy

“The way lions operate in the wild … when the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride. What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat [to produce], and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he’s the new lion that’s running the pride,” the producer explained.

So how was there two male lions (before Scar murdered Mufasa) in this pride then?

Hahn said: “Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they’re not equals (since they don’t have the same parents). One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows. We were trying to use those animal truths to underpin the story so we sort of figured Scar and Mufasa couldn’t really be from the same gene pool.”

We still need time to process all this information. Source: Giphy

RELATED: Carrie Fisher's $70 million Disney payout
RELATED: Your favourite Disney characters Photoshopped as celebs

MIND BLOWN.

We wonder if this concept of these two lions will be explored in the new live-action remake of The Lion King set for release in 2019.

Maybe we’ll have actually processed all this information by then!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top