Scott Baio's wife bullies grieving Sandy Hook mum

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

The wife of actor Scott Baio has come under fire after writing a brutal message to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Nelba Marquez-Greene’s daughter Anna Grace was just six years old when she was killed in the horrific mass shooting in 2012.

Nelba ended up getting into an online war with Scott’s wife Renee over the weekend after Scott tweeted a meme claiming the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax.

The original tweet from Renee to Nelba. Source: Twitter

In response, Renee told Nelba: “I’m sorry 4 your loss @Nelba_MG however, maybe your children are in a better place. Your ugliness knows no bounds!! (sic)’

Renee's account has since been switched to private.

Nelba and her husband at a memorial for the Sandy Hook massacre. Source: Getty

Nelba later told a supporter the tweet had made her feel so sick that she “literally threw up in the parking lot.”



The drama all started when Renee’s husband, Scott, retweeted a meme implying the deaths at Sandy Hook and the recent white supremacist rally were either faked or orchestrated by the government.

The original meme that started the drama. Source: Twitter

Scott later blocked Nelba – a move which was not lost on the mother.



It’s not the first time the parents of those killed in the Sandy Hook massacre have been attacked by conspiracy theorists.

Many have been hounded online and offline with some claiming they either had their children killed, sold them into sex slavery rings or never had children at all.

Scott and his wife Renee. Source: Getty

Scott Baio is best known for his role as Chachi in Happy Days and its spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

He's since issued something of an apology for retweeting the original meme.



