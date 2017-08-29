Scott Baio's wife bullies grieving Sandy Hook mum

The wife of actor Scott Baio has come under fire after writing a brutal message to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Nelba Marquez-Greene’s daughter Anna Grace was just six years old when she was killed in the horrific mass shooting in 2012.

Nelba ended up getting into an online war with Scott’s wife Renee over the weekend after Scott tweeted a meme claiming the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax.

In response, Renee told Nelba: “I’m sorry 4 your loss @Nelba_MG however, maybe your children are in a better place. Your ugliness knows no bounds!! (sic)’

Renee's account has since been switched to private.

Nelba later told a supporter the tweet had made her feel so sick that she “literally threw up in the parking lot.”

Nauseated? I literally threw up in the parking lot of a Big Y. https://t.co/A9dZZ5IByS — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 26, 2017

The drama all started when Renee’s husband, Scott, retweeted a meme implying the deaths at Sandy Hook and the recent white supremacist rally were either faked or orchestrated by the government.

Scott later blocked Nelba – a move which was not lost on the mother.

I called him out for making fun of grieving mothers. He blocked me. We have more courage in one pinky. #ScottBaio #Newtown #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/nAdqtt9VOE — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 25, 2017

It’s not the first time the parents of those killed in the Sandy Hook massacre have been attacked by conspiracy theorists.

Many have been hounded online and offline with some claiming they either had their children killed, sold them into sex slavery rings or never had children at all.

Scott Baio is best known for his role as Chachi in Happy Days and its spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

He's since issued something of an apology for retweeting the original meme.

Me asking for thoughts on a meme does NOT mean I believe or approve of it. I asked 4 thoughts. That's it. Stop spinning untruths. — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 24, 2017

