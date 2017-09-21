News

Move over Ange, Alicia slays as new Lara Croft

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

It was a role that established Angelina Jolie as Hollywood elite.

Now sixteen years after Tomb Raider was released, The Danish Girl actress Alicia Vikander is preparing to fill her boots, and my gosh she looks badass.

Alicia Vikander, 28, is starring as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider remake. Source: Getty

Movie execs have just dropped the trailer for the 2018 reboot, giving fans a glimpse of Alicia as Lara Croft.

In the clip, she can be seen rocking that iconic singlet look, but with her own twist, ditching Ange's signature hotpants for khaki trousers.

She looks killer as Lara Croft. Source: Warner Bros

The role was originally played by Angelina Jolie in 2001. Source: Paramount Pictures

If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out above.

It's an action packed portrayal of a modern day Lara that is sure to excited any Lara Croft fan.

The movie looks set to deliver. Source: Warner Bros

Don't mess with Alicia, she looks fierce as hell. Source: Warner Bros

One thing's for sure, this is Academy Award winning Alicia's most killer role yet.

She sure does look set to slay.

