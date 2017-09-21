Move over Ange, Alicia slays as new Lara Croft

It was a role that established Angelina Jolie as Hollywood elite.

Now sixteen years after Tomb Raider was released, The Danish Girl actress Alicia Vikander is preparing to fill her boots, and my gosh she looks badass.

Movie execs have just dropped the trailer for the 2018 reboot, giving fans a glimpse of Alicia as Lara Croft.

In the clip, she can be seen rocking that iconic singlet look, but with her own twist, ditching Ange's signature hotpants for khaki trousers.

If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out above.

It's an action packed portrayal of a modern day Lara that is sure to excited any Lara Croft fan.

One thing's for sure, this is Academy Award winning Alicia's most killer role yet.

She sure does look set to slay.

