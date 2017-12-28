News

New Fifty Shades Freed teaser sends fans into meltdown

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

*Warning, this article definitely contains Fifty Shades spoilers*

Fans of the Fifty Shades trilogy were treated to a special gift on Christmas Day when officials dropped a teaser of Anastasia Steel and Christian Grey dancing at their wedding.

Last month the first official trailer was released, which featured snippets of them on their wedding day, but the latest clip gives viewers the first glimpse of Ana's stunning gown in full.

Anastasia and Christian Grey tie the knot

Fans have been dying to see more of Ana and Christian tying the knot. Source: Universal

Anastasia Steele wedding dress dancing

Now they've been treated to a glimpse of her wedding dress during Christmas Day sneak peek. Source: Twitter/FiftyShadesFreed

Social media has since erupted with anticipation for the movie, which is set to be released on Valentine's next year.







Ana, who has been played by Dakota Johnson since the first movie aired in 2015, can be seen in an extravagant figure-hugging lace dress as she dances with her bondage loving beau.

The caption had a festive vibe to it, reading "Spend Christmas with the one that matters most."

Previously, we'd only seen her face during clips of her wedding to Christian Grey. Source: Universal

Her lavish gown has been designed by Monique Lhuillier, who confirmed her involvement with the BDSM themed movie on social media in September.



The designer is a favourite with celebs, with famous faces such as Lauren Conrad, Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Tisdale all wearing her designs on their wedding days, so it's no surprise Ana will be wearing it when she ties the knot to Christian, played by Jamie Dornan.

After all, he does like to shower his lady love in lavish things.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

