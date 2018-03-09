News

From small screen to big screen: Sopranos prequel in works

Just like many popular shows announcing reboots, The Sopranos seems to be joining the trend.

However, it seems the show is taking a different route going to the big screen and even more surprisingly it will not be a continuation from the season six finale.

The movie is set to be a prequel, taking in a look into some of the iconic characters' early lives.

The Sopranos prequel HBO

A Sopranos prequel is set to hit big screens. The film will take a look into some of the characters' early lives. Source: HBO

New Line has bought the screenplay for the movie titled The Many Saints of Newark, Deadline reports.

The script was written by David Chase, the creator of the original show.

The prequel is reportedly set in the 1960s in an era of riots in Newark, New Jersey.

It was a time when there was extreme rivalry between the African-American and Italian communities in Newark, with some conflicts becoming lethal.

The script was written by David Chase, the creator of the original show. He is pictured here last year at the Split Screens Festival in NYC. Source: Getty

A prequel was hinted at by Chase himself last year.

"I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The Sopranos is considered one of the most successful television series' of all time.

Airing from 1999 to 2007, the hit HBO show has won five Golden Globes and a staggering 21 Emmy Awards.

So, if you're a huge Sopranos fan get excited because this prequel, we can tell, is going to be epic.

