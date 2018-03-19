The first Harry and Meghan movie trailer has dropped

The first teaser trailer has just dropped for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and, oh boy, it seems the film is going to be every bit as cheesy as we'd hoped it would be.

In the sneak peek above, we see a glimpse into the 'secret romance' of Prince Harry, played by Murray Fraser, and Meghan Markle, played by Parisa Fitz-Henley.

Queue the corny cliché reflective music along with a sweet declaration of love.

"I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture," Harry says in the trailer. "I just need you."

As cheesy as it is, it's also very sweet.

The teaser shows glimpses of Harry delivering flowers to Meghan, the couple cosied up by a campfire and the glorious proposal over a roast chicken.

The Lifetime movie is set to chronicle Harry and Meghan's relationship from when they first met, to the crazy media storm that hit when their romance was first revealed to the public. All leading up to their eventual engagement.

Just like William & Kate: The Movie, which chronicled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's courtship, aired before their royal wedding, the Harry and Meghan film is expected to broadcast before their nuptials on May 19, 2018.

We're not going to lie, we may be even more excited about this movie than their actual wedding.

Who doesn't love a bit of cheesy in their lives?

