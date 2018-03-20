MAFS' final dinner party explained in memes

Tuesday night's Married At First Sight final dinner party was packed with endless bombshells.
And by the time we saw Sean and Tracey going public with an impromptu game of tonsil hockey, we had pretty much finished already finished our popcorn.
Perhaps the one thing better than the Davina/Tracey showdown is the collection of memes that have flooded Twitter within a matter of an hour and forty-five minutes.
Here is the epic dinner party summarised oh so accurately in memes.
