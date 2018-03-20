MAFS' final dinner party explained in memes

Tuesday night's Married At First Sight final dinner party was packed with endless bombshells.

And by the time we saw Sean and Tracey going public with an impromptu game of tonsil hockey, we had pretty much finished already finished our popcorn.

Perhaps the one thing better than the Davina/Tracey showdown is the collection of memes that have flooded Twitter within a matter of an hour and forty-five minutes.

Here is the epic dinner party summarised oh so accurately in memes.

Why is Tracey still trying to make people pay. Ew. You're not even with Dean anymore.#mafsau #MAFS pic.twitter.com/hrocBOxA9o — Boxgap (@natelightnews) March 20, 2018

Ok so can we give Charlene permission to punch Davina #MAFS pic.twitter.com/YpbJ10nKyW — Carla Esquerra (@PrincessaSophia) March 20, 2018

Davina being 'friends' and supporting the other girls at the dinner #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OGs2HXiZrn — Sunflowers (@jjandsunflowers) March 20, 2018

Davina's look of gleeful shock overhearing the Ashley/Carly altercation #mafs pic.twitter.com/oXOohqvgG1 — Mr Andopoulos (@andyptravel) March 20, 2018

If your biggest concern was Ashley’s feelings then you should have given her a heads up Carly! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/uto8gemWMo — Lee-Anne B (@Chops84B) March 20, 2018

Surprisingly impressed with #Dean tonight. Held it together. Cool calm and collected. Had his big boy pants on one could claim 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/KqZflRAO3h — Bronwyn Bower (@BronCB) March 20, 2018

Haha Dean is so loving not being the douche of the day #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/DC9NuT0Gab — Kris (@aminutewithkris) March 20, 2018

Exhausted after that and then I see tomorrow's sneak peak #mafs pic.twitter.com/3vlKnOd7PJ — Karen Foster (@Kazbah1979) March 20, 2018

