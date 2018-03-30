Bachelor star makes move on MAFS' Telv

Just days after Sarah and Telv confirmed their relationship is over, one of the Married At First Sight stars is already being pursued by another reality star.

It seems former Bachelor star Zilda Williams has a keen eye on eligible Telv.

The busty blonde from Sam Wood's season of the Bachelor has been 'liking' a series of single father Telv's social media snaps, reports Daily Mail Australia.

And talk about timing.

It was only earlier this week when Zilda revealed to the publication that she had split from boyfriend Keith Frazer.

"Yes, I'm single... I'm back home in New Zealand with my friends and family," she said.

Meanwhile last week Sarah and Telv confirmed they had ended their MAFS romance.

In a heartbreaking confession posted on Instagram, 38-year-old Sarah revealed that she and her on-screen hubby had gone their separate ways, and while she has stayed relatively silent on the reason behind the split, her best friend then let loose with some pretty wild claims.

Friend and medium to the stars Harry T - who you may remember as the MC at Sarah and Telv's reality wedding - claimed that the father-of-two couldn't wait to distance himself from his bride.

"Once the cameras stopped rolling, he dropped her like a hot potato," Harry told Daily Mail Australia.

He went on to say Telv was clinging to single life and described his behaviour as "unacceptable and inappropriate".

"She felt he was more interested in the single bachelor life with all the parties, drinking with the boys and living the typical single boy's lifestyle," he said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram