News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life
Why Playboy 'saved' Pamela Anderson's life

Bachelor star makes move on MAFS' Telv

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Just days after Sarah and Telv confirmed their relationship is over, one of the Married At First Sight stars is already being pursued by another reality star.

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Celeb psychic Harry T on Married At First Sight
0:25

Celeb psychic Harry T on Married At First Sight
Inside Hope Hicks' Troubled Romances with Ousted Top Trump Aides Rob Porter and Corey Lewandowski
1:27

Inside Hope Hicks' Troubled Romances with Ousted Top Trump Aides Rob Porter and Corey Lewandowski
Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
1:36

Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weeknd's Selena Gomez Diss
1:40

Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weeknd's Selena Gomez Diss
The Daily Show's New Host Trevor Noah Scores Another First At The Met Gala
0:41

The Daily Show's New Host Trevor Noah Scores Another First At The Met Gala
Sarah Palin Is Trying To Follow Fashion Trends, But Is She Succeeding?
1:27

Sarah Palin Is Trying To Follow Fashion Trends, But Is She Succeeding?
White House Defends Firing Of FBI Director Comey
2:39

White House Defends Firing Of FBI Director Comey
Gender Reveals Of Fresh Ink And Great Sorrow
1:57

Gender Reveals Of Fresh Ink And Great Sorrow
Two Friends React to Spam Emails in Hilarious Drinking Game
6:29

Two Friends React to Spam Emails in Hilarious Drinking Game
Will Wild Card Sarah Ikumu rise to the challenge? | Grand Final | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
3:15

Will Wild Card Sarah Ikumu rise to the challenge? | Grand Final | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Justin Bieber Disses The Weeknd After Grammys 2017 - VIDEO
1:55

Justin Bieber Disses The Weeknd After Grammys 2017 - VIDEO
 

It seems former Bachelor star Zilda Williams has a keen eye on eligible Telv.

The busty blonde from Sam Wood's season of the Bachelor has been 'liking' a series of single father Telv's social media snaps, reports Daily Mail Australia.

mafs telv zilda williams bachelor

Apparently former Bachelor star Zilda Williams is keen on Married At First Sight's Telv. Source: Instagram

And talk about timing.

It was only earlier this week when Zilda revealed to the publication that she had split from boyfriend Keith Frazer.

"Yes, I'm single... I'm back home in New Zealand with my friends and family," she said.

Meanwhile last week Sarah and Telv confirmed they had ended their MAFS romance.

Sarah and Telv split

Last week Sarah and Telv confirmed they'd officially split. Source: Channel Nine

In a heartbreaking confession posted on Instagram, 38-year-old Sarah revealed that she and her on-screen hubby had gone their separate ways, and while she has stayed relatively silent on the reason behind the split, her best friend then let loose with some pretty wild claims.

Friend and medium to the stars Harry T - who you may remember as the MC at Sarah and Telv's reality wedding - claimed that the father-of-two couldn't wait to distance himself from his bride.

"Once the cameras stopped rolling, he dropped her like a hot potato," Harry told Daily Mail Australia.

The couple in happier times. Source: Instagram/sarahjaneroza

He went on to say Telv was clinging to single life and described his behaviour as "unacceptable and inappropriate".

"She felt he was more interested in the single bachelor life with all the parties, drinking with the boys and living the typical single boy's lifestyle," he said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top