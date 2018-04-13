Starstruck Chris Hemsworth meets Usain Bolt

Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, but even Thor himself, can get a little starstruck.

While attending the athletics at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday night, Chris met world record holder and "greatest sprinter of all time", Usain Bolt.

In an interview with News.com.au, the Byron Bay resident spoke about the meeting.

"Absolutely loving it. I just met Usain Bolt, it was the highlight of my year. Big fan,” he told the outlet. “I certainly did (get starstruck)."

The pair looked like they had joined a mutual appreciation society as they posed in Usain's infamous "dab" for a pic together which Chris captioned on his Instagram:

"Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018".

The Avengers actor has been spending a lot of time at the Games and even went along with his parents - who by the way, are just as beautiful as their three sons.

“I went to the swimming the other day, that was fantastic. Saw the Gymnastics too, I saw the 100m on Monday, and looking forward to the 200m (Thursday night)," he told News.com.au.

“I only live an hour away from here. Originally I was going to be overseas, but the crowd and country get behind it and it has been very special.”

While Chris has been taking in the sport, Usain has also been enjoying the many different offerings of Surfers Paradise.

During the week, the champion runner hit the night-life and enjoyed spinning the DJ decks at nightclub Sin City.

Usain has been in Queensland as part of his promotional work for the games.

Imagine seeing these two superstars together in the flesh!

