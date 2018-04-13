News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jesinta Franklin praises Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death
Jesinta Franklin lends support to Gary and Amie Rohan after newborn's death

Starstruck Chris Hemsworth meets Usain Bolt

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, but even Thor himself, can get a little starstruck.

The CW Debuts FINAL Originals Season Poster & Cast Is ROOTING For Klaroline?
1:34

The CW Debuts FINAL Originals Season Poster & Cast Is ROOTING For Klaroline?
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson seen on movie set in London
0:44

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson seen on movie set in London
Khloe Kardashian Starts Having CONTRACTIONS & Kardashians Rush To Cleveland
1:51

Khloe Kardashian Starts Having CONTRACTIONS & Kardashians Rush To Cleveland
Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
1:06

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
3:44

Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
Man Breaks Biggest Breakfast Record in Sydney
3:55

Man Breaks Biggest Breakfast Record in Sydney
 

While attending the athletics at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday night, Chris met world record holder and "greatest sprinter of all time", Usain Bolt.

In an interview with News.com.au, the Byron Bay resident spoke about the meeting.

"Absolutely loving it. I just met Usain Bolt, it was the highlight of my year. Big fan,” he told the outlet. “I certainly did (get starstruck)."

Actor Chris Hemsworth with sprinter Usain Bolt at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Source: Instagram/chrishemsworth

The pair looked like they had joined a mutual appreciation society as they posed in Usain's infamous "dab" for a pic together which Chris captioned on his Instagram:

"Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018".

The Avengers actor has been spending a lot of time at the Games and even went along with his parents - who by the way, are just as beautiful as their three sons.

Chris and Usain enjoying some downtime at the Comm games. Source: Instagram/usainbolt

Chris with his parents Leonie and Craig at the Commonwealth Games. Source: Instagram/chrishemsworth

“I went to the swimming the other day, that was fantastic. Saw the Gymnastics too, I saw the 100m on Monday, and looking forward to the 200m (Thursday night)," he told News.com.au.

“I only live an hour away from here. Originally I was going to be overseas, but the crowd and country get behind it and it has been very special.”

While Chris has been taking in the sport, Usain has also been enjoying the many different offerings of Surfers Paradise.

During the week, the champion runner hit the night-life and enjoyed spinning the DJ decks at nightclub Sin City.

Usain has been in Queensland as part of his promotional work for the games.

Imagine seeing these two superstars together in the flesh!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top