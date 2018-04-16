News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Have Alex Nation and Maegan split
Have Alex Nation and girlfriend Maegan split?

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

Professional wrestler John Cena has ended his engagement to fiancee Nikki Bella.

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
1:00

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
0:09

Chris Hemsworth's Thor body double's insane work out
See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
1:00

See the new stalker ready to shake up Summer Bay
Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
0:30

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
0:21

Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
Kim Kardashian &amp; Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
2:31

Kim Kardashian & Sisters Leave Khloe ALL ALONE In Cleveland!
Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
0:19

Fans film Katie Price running London Marathon in 2009 unaware she's having a miscarriage
Zayn Malik&rsquo;s HEARTBREAKING Reveal Of Gigi Hadid Breakup On Ryan Seacrest Interview!
2:17

Zayn Malik’s HEARTBREAKING Reveal Of Gigi Hadid Breakup On Ryan Seacrest Interview!
Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
2:36

Billboard Music Award Nominees REVEALED! Where Are The Women Nominees?
Tommy Little talks #beamodel campaign
0:51

An open letter to Tommy Little
No Outro Khloe Tristan On Thread
3:20

No Outro Khloe Tristan On Thread
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Tyga Dating Iggy Azalea | Hollywoodlife
3:25

Kylie Jenner Reacts To Tyga Dating Iggy Azalea | Hollywoodlife
 

The couple, who had been together for six years, announced the news via a joint statement to E! News.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits after six years together. They have asked for privacy at this time. Source: Getty

The couple's relationship was constantly in the limelight after appearing on reality show Total Divas together and unfortunately there seems to have always been some sort of drama between the two.

Just last year, the couple changed their original wedding date due to "scheduling conflicts", pushing it back to May 5 this year.

However, during John's most recent press tour for comedy Blockers, he told People that he loved it when people called Nikki his 'wife'.

John seemed loved up during his most recent press tour for the flick Blockers. Source: Getty

“People come up to me and say, ‘I love watching your wife on television.’ And I love that, so that happens to me 10 times before it would be a, ‘Yo man I love your work.’ It’s always, ‘I love watching your wife on television,”

“I’m already ready to go there and it sounds nice hearing it,” he said of fans calling Bella his wife. “I know that we will have a wonderful future together because I love the way that sounds.”

John was previously married to High School Sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdea, however their marriage ended after three years.

John and his ex-wife Elizabeth Huberdea were married for three years. Source: Facebook

Guys, with this break up and Channing/Jenna calling it quits, love is officially dead.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top