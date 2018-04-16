John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits

Professional wrestler John Cena has ended his engagement to fiancee Nikki Bella.

The couple, who had been together for six years, announced the news via a joint statement to E! News.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The couple's relationship was constantly in the limelight after appearing on reality show Total Divas together and unfortunately there seems to have always been some sort of drama between the two.

Just last year, the couple changed their original wedding date due to "scheduling conflicts", pushing it back to May 5 this year.

However, during John's most recent press tour for comedy Blockers, he told People that he loved it when people called Nikki his 'wife'.

“People come up to me and say, ‘I love watching your wife on television.’ And I love that, so that happens to me 10 times before it would be a, ‘Yo man I love your work.’ It’s always, ‘I love watching your wife on television,”

“I’m already ready to go there and it sounds nice hearing it,” he said of fans calling Bella his wife. “I know that we will have a wonderful future together because I love the way that sounds.”

John was previously married to High School Sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdea, however their marriage ended after three years.

Guys, with this break up and Channing/Jenna calling it quits, love is officially dead.

