'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan' movie stills

In 19th-century China, seven year old girls Snow Flower and Lily are matched as laotong - or "old sames" - bound together for eternity. Isolated by their families, they furtively communicate by taking turns writing in a secret language, nu shu, between the folds of a white silk fan.
In a parallel story in present day Shanghai, the laotong's descendants, Nina and Sophia, struggle to maintain the intimacy of their own childhood friendship in the face of demanding careers, complicated love lives, and a relentlessly evolving Shanghai.
Hugh Jackman as Arthur in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'.
Li Bingbing in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'.
