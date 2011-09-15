News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan' movie stills

'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan' movie stills

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed

1/4 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan' movie stills

In 19th-century China, seven year old girls Snow Flower and Lily are matched as laotong - or "old sames" - bound together for eternity. Isolated by their families, they furtively communicate by taking turns writing in a secret language, nu shu, between the folds of a white silk fan.

Pinnacle Films

2/4 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan' movie stills

In a parallel story in present day Shanghai, the laotong's descendants, Nina and Sophia, struggle to maintain the intimacy of their own childhood friendship in the face of demanding careers, complicated love lives, and a relentlessly evolving Shanghai.

Pinnacle Films

3/4 Hugh Jackman in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'

Hugh Jackman as Arthur in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'.

Pinnacle Films

4/4 Li Bingbing in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'.

Li Bingbing in 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'.

Watch the trailer for 'Snow Flower and the Secret Fan'

Pinnacle Films

More Galleries

Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise