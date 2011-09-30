Celebrity Relationship Blabbermouths

When it comes to relationships, some celebs believe that "sharing is caring". Too bad for them, their secrets are often a case of too much information!
Wow! Brad most certainly put his foot in it this week, when he alluded that his marriage to Jennifer Aniston was "dull" during an interview with Parade Magazine. He has since backpedalled on his comments, but this was one overshare we think he will always regret!
The 'Transformers' star freaked us all out when he shared that he reckons his mum is the sexiest woman in the world, and if he could, he would marry her in a second. Umm...creepy!
These 'newlyweds' just can't contain their love for one another, and regularly gush about their...escapades....to anyone who will listen. In an interview with Parade Magazine, Vanessa detailed how the pair shower together twice a day, and use the time to talk about their days and "soap up".
Any relationship blabbermouth list just wouldn't be complete without a bit of Ange! The ice queen famously dished about falling in love with Brad when they were filming 'Mr & Mrs Smith' and said she would love for her kids to watch "the movie where their parents fell in love". Too bad Brad was still married to Jen at the time....Oops!
If you simply MUST blab about your relationships to the media, you want to at least make sure that what you are saying makes sense, right? Not Megan Fox! Try to decipher this quote: "I would never date a girl who was bisexual, because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I'd never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man." WHAT?!
These two just can't get enough of each other - and love to tell anyone who will listen! Smith's wife Jada has previously revealed to the media about their spicy sex life, which includes limo sex, sex at friends' houses, outdoor sex and role play.
If it wasn't enough for us to watch every moment of their lives unfolding on their various reality shows, Tori Spelling has to go and give us a mental image we can never un-see! In her autobiography, 'Mommywood', Tori explains in painstaking detail how Dean shaved her...ahem...downstairs....while she was pregnant.
Ahh, David! Who could forget that famous radio interview where David revealed he and ex-wife Courtney had "not had sex in quite a while" and then revealed how he had been sleeping with other women during their trial separation. That's enough, David, that's enough...
Not only did just dump poor old Heffy just days before their wedding, but then Crystal Harris blabbed about the couple's sex life..or lack thereof! She famously said that sex with the Playboy mastermind lasted for "two seconds". Ouch!
Naww, she looks so sweet....but the Oscar Winning actress also has a dark side! After her divorce to Chad Lowe, Hilary blabbed about how she "walked around the house naked" in front of her new boyfriend's six year old son! Now that's an overshare for him AND for us!
Singer John Mayer is one relationship blabbermouth we will never get our heads around. Not only does he regularly dish the dirt on his past loves (remember that Jessica Simpson as "sexual napalm" comment?), but he likes to share about his sex life with...himself! Here's a tweet to prove our point: "Good news! I just saved 15% on my life's savings by masturbating."
Diddy Twitter followers - beware! You may be in for more info than you bargained for! For example, Diddy once famously tweeted, "Having tantric sex!! I feel so much better!" Wow, multi-tasking much?
The country music sweetheart and co-star Eddie Cibrian cheated on their spouses, with each other....and famously blabbed about it on Twitter. Perhaps that should have been kept on the down low until divorce proceedings were over?
