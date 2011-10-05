Taissa Farmiga and Boyb Holbrook in 'Higher Ground'.

Pregnant, married, and awkward at eighteen years old, Carolyn Briggs (Taissa Farmiga) grows more and more interested in Jesus, eventually giving herself over to a radical New Testament church.
Amidst her community of self-described "Jesus Freaks," Carolyn's daily life consists of hours of Bible study, alternative family practices and bracing for the oncoming Rapture.
It's only when her marriage begins to unravel that Carolyn dares to question the religious dogma she has embraced for her entire adult life.
Inspired by Carolyn S. Briggs' memoir, This Dark World (screenplay by Carolyn S. Briggs and Tim Metcalfe & Carolyn S. Briggs), the film tells the story of a thoughtful woman's struggles with belief, love, and trust.
Faith, love and honesty are the cornerstones of this story of a woman who learns that no matter how many times she loses her footing, she has within herself all that's necessary to get to a higher place.
