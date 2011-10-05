News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Higher Ground' movie stills

Taissa Farmiga and Boyb Holbrook in 'Higher Ground'.

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/5 Taissa Farmiga and Boyb Holbrook in 'Higher Ground'

Pregnant, married, and awkward at eighteen years old, Carolyn Briggs (Taissa Farmiga) grows more and more interested in Jesus, eventually giving herself over to a radical New Testament church.

Sony Pictures Releasing

2/5 Vera Farmiga in 'Higher Ground'

Amidst her community of self-described "Jesus Freaks," Carolyn's daily life consists of hours of Bible study, alternative family practices and bracing for the oncoming Rapture.

Sony Pictures Releasing

3/5 Bill Irwin in 'Higher Ground'

It's only when her marriage begins to unravel that Carolyn dares to question the religious dogma she has embraced for her entire adult life.

Sony Pictures Releasing

4/5 Dagmara Dominczyk and Vera Farmiga in 'Higher Ground'

Inspired by Carolyn S. Briggs' memoir, This Dark World (screenplay by Carolyn S. Briggs and Tim Metcalfe & Carolyn S. Briggs), the film tells the story of a thoughtful woman's struggles with belief, love, and trust.

Sony Pictures Releasing

5/5 Dagmara Dominczyk and Vera Farmiga in 'Higher Ground'

Faith, love and honesty are the cornerstones of this story of a woman who learns that no matter how many times she loses her footing, she has within herself all that's necessary to get to a higher place.

Sony Pictures Releasing

More Galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler's sweet tribute to Bindi
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign