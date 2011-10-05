News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'The Hunter' movie stills

Willem Dafor in 'The Hunter'.

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/7 Willem Dafor in 'The Hunter'.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Julia Leigh, THE HUNTER is a powerful psychological drama that tells the story of Martin (Willem Dafoe), a mercenary sent from Europe by a mysterious biotech company to the Tasmanian wilderness on a dramatic hunt for the last Tasmanian Tiger.

Watch the trailer for 'The Hunter'

Madman Cinema

2/7 'The Hunter' movie stills

'The Hunter' movie stills

Madman Cinema

3/7 Willem Dafoe and Morgana Davies in 'The Hunter'

'The Hunter' was filmed on location in Tasmania, including Mt. Wellington, Devil's Gullett, Meander Falls and the Button Grass Plains.

Madman Cinema

4/7 Willem Dafoe and Sam Neill in 'The Hunter'

Willem Dafoe and Sam Neill in 'The Hunter'.

Watch the trailer for 'The Hunter'

Madman Cinema

5/7 Willem Dafoe in 'The Hunter'

Willem Dafoe as Martin David in 'The Hunter'.

Madman Cinema

6/7 Willem Dafoe in 'The Hunter'

Willem Dafoe as Martin David in 'The Hunter'.

Madman Cinema

7/7 Sam Neill in 'The Hunter'

Sam Neill as Jack Mindy in 'The Hunter'. In cinemas October 6.

Madman Cinema

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date