Willem Dafor in 'The Hunter'.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Julia Leigh, THE HUNTER is a powerful psychological drama that tells the story of Martin (Willem Dafoe), a mercenary sent from Europe by a mysterious biotech company to the Tasmanian wilderness on a dramatic hunt for the last Tasmanian Tiger.
Watch the trailer for 'The Hunter'
'The Hunter' movie stills
'The Hunter' was filmed on location in Tasmania, including Mt. Wellington, Devil's Gullett, Meander Falls and the Button Grass Plains.
Willem Dafoe and Sam Neill in 'The Hunter'.
Willem Dafoe as Martin David in 'The Hunter'.
Willem Dafoe as Martin David in 'The Hunter'.
Sam Neill as Jack Mindy in 'The Hunter'. In cinemas October 6.
