'Paranormal Activity 3' film poster

A couple are pursued by an evil spirit in their own home. In an attempt to unveil the mystery, they install cameras throughout the house to capture the strange paranormal activity occurring.
Watch the trailer for 'Paranormal Activity 3'.
Paramount Pictures
In 1988, young sisters Katie and Kristi encounter an invisible entity haunting their home. Although it appears friendly, it turns hostile, tormenting the young girls and their family.
Watch a clip from ' Paranormal Activity 3'
Paramount Pictures
Chloe Cserngey and Jessica Tyler Brown star as a young Katie and Kristi.
Watch the trailer for 'Paranormal Activity 3'
Paramount Pictures