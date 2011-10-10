News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Paranormal Activity 3' movie stills

'Paranormal Activity 3' film poster

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/3 'Paranormal Activity 3' film poster

A couple are pursued by an evil spirit in their own home. In an attempt to unveil the mystery, they install cameras throughout the house to capture the strange paranormal activity occurring.

Watch the trailer for 'Paranormal Activity 3'.

Paramount Pictures

2/3 'Paranormal Activity 3' movie stills

In 1988, young sisters Katie and Kristi encounter an invisible entity haunting their home. Although it appears friendly, it turns hostile, tormenting the young girls and their family.

Watch a clip from ' Paranormal Activity 3'

Paramount Pictures

3/3 'Paranormal Activity 3' movie stills

Chloe Cserngey and Jessica Tyler Brown star as a young Katie and Kristi.

Watch the trailer for 'Paranormal Activity 3'

Paramount Pictures

More Galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins