Brad Pitt attends the 'Moneyball' World Premiere. Pitt plays Billy Beane, general manager of the Oakland Athletics who attempts to put together a baseball team on a budget by employing computer-generated analysis to draft his players.
Watch the 'Moneyball' trailer
Getty Images
Jonah Hill poses at the 'Moneyball' Wold Premiere. He plays Peter Brand, Beane's assistant general manager in the film. Hill has previously taken on more comedic roles in films like 'Superbad' and 'Get Him to the Greek'.
Getty Images
The legendary Philip Seymour Hoffman at the 'Moneyball' world premiere in Oakland, California. Hoffman plays the manager of Oakland Athletics, Art Howe, in the film. Hoffman is famous for his roles in 'Capote', 'Almost Famous' and 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'.
Getty Images
13-year-old Kerris Dorsey at the 'Moneyball' premiere. Dorsey was lucky enough to score the role of Brad Pitt's characters' daughter in the film. She previously starred as Paige Whedon on the TV series 'Brothers & Sisters'.
Watch the trailer for 'Moneyball'
Getty Images
Co-stars Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill get cosy at the 'Moneyball' premiere. Pitt stars as Billy Beane and Hill as his assistant general manager Peter Brand, in the biographical sports drama.
Getty Images
Brad Pitt, looking smoking as usual, at the 'Moneyball' World Premiere.
PICS: 'Moneyball' Movie Stills
Getty Images
We love Jonah Hill's healthy new look! He plays Peter Brand, a young Yale economics graduate with radical ideas about how to assess a player's value. His character later becomes assistant general manager, in 'Moneyball'.
Watch the trailer for 'Moneyball'
Getty Images
Actor Brad Pitt meets the 'real life' Billy Beane at the 'Moneyball' world premiere. Pitt plays Beane in the film - Beane is a former Major League Baseball player and the current general manager and minority owner of the Oakland Athletics team.
Getty Images
Actor Chris Pratt struts his stuff at the 'Moneyball' premiere. He stars as Scott Hatteberg, Oakland A's first baseman, in the film. Pratt (who is married to actress Anna Farris) has also appeared in 'Bride Wars' and TV series 'Everwood'.
PICS: Movie stills from 'Moneyball'
Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Kerris Dorsey pose together at the 'Moneyball' world premiere. Dorsey plays Pitt's daughter, Casey, in the film.
Getty Images
Actors Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt pose with 'Moneyball' director Bennett Miller at the film's premiere. Miller has also directed the biographical film 'Capote'.
Getty Images
Brad Pitt signs autographs for his fans at the 'Moneyball' world premiere in Oakland, California.
PICS: 'Moneyball' Movie Stills
Getty Images
Actor Brad Pitt poses with Hideki Matsui at the 'Moneyball' premiere. Matsui is an outfielder for Oakland Athletics.
Getty Images
Actor Casey Bond - who plays Chad Bradford, A's submarine relief pitcher - at the 'Moneyball' premiere. Bond is actually a former professional baseball player turned actor, with 'Moneyball' being his first major film.
Getty Images
Baseball player David Justice attends the 'Moneyball' World Premiere. Justice was a member of the Oakland Athletics team in 2002, and was named the American League Player of the Week for the first week of the season.
Watch the trailer of 'Moneyball'
Getty Images