Silver Foxes and Vixens of Hollywood

1/26 Silver Foxes and Vixens of Hollywood

They're some of the most respected and well-known faces in Hollywood. And, they are also some of the hottest silver foxes and vixens in the biz! Check out who made our list....

2/26 George Clooney

He may not be the oldest silver fox in the bunch....but George Clooney is most definitely up there with the best! The 50 year old is one of the most well-known serial daters in Hollywood, and is currently attached to WWE diva Stacy Keibler.

3/26 Betty White

Reow! They don't get any hotter - or more fiery - than Hollywood legend Betty White! The former 'Golden Girls' star is the most trusted celeb in Hollywood, and with her sweet grandma person (who can pack a punch, too), it's easy to see why.

4/26 Richard Gere

He starred alongside Julia Roberts in one of the most memorable Rom-Coms of all time - 'Pretty Woman'. Richard Gere's still got it at 62, and is without a doubt still a sex symbol as a silver fox.

5/26 Sean Connery

Mr Connery is without a doubt the original silver fox. Who can resist his charming Scottish accent, coupled with those unmissable eyebrows (which, surprisingly, are still their original colour) and his twenty year stint as the sexy 007, James Bond.

6/26 Meryl Streep

It's hard not to love Meryl Streep! The gorgeous 62-year-old has starred in over 50 films, including 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Julie & Julia' and 'It's Complicated'.

7/26 Harrison Ford

He made our hearts race as Han Solo in 'Star Wars'...and the years have most certainly been kind to Mr Harrison Ford! He's played Indiana Jones for over 20 years, and just starred alongside Daniel Craig in 'Cowboys and Aliens'. AND, he's got an earring! Who would have guessed?

8/26 Jamie Lee Curtis

The image of Jamie Lee dancing up a storm in 'True Lies', alongside Arnie, is forever etched in our brains. At 52, the original "scream queen" actress is sexier than ever with a grey 'do.

9/26 Brad Pitt

Oh, Brad. We can tell by your facial hair that you are no longer a natural brunette! Since hitting his mid-40s (he's now 47), Brad has been trying to cover up his aging hair colour. We say, throw caution to the wind and embrace the inner silver fox! We think he'd look just as hot in grey.

10/26 Helen Mirren

Oh, Helen! Our pick of the sexiest vixen of them all! The accomplished English actress has one an Academy Award for Best Actress, four BAFTAS, three Golden Globes and three Emmys!

11/26 Hugh Laurie

He may play the cranky and unbearale Dr Gregory House on 'House', but in real life Hugh Laurie could not be any sweeter (or so we've heard)...And what goes better with grey locks than piercing blue eyes? Absolutely, positively nothing!

12/26 John Slattery

Who can resist his morally corrupt and powerful character in 'Mad Men'? At a young 49 (who knew?), John Slattery gives other silver foxes a run for their money in the hotness stakes.

13/26 Viggo Mortensen

Oh, Viggo, is there anything you can't do? You slayed mythical creatures as Aragorn in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, you've guided people through a post-apocalyptic world in 'The Road', AND you can rock a head of gorgeous grey hair! Sigh...our hero...

14/26 Blythe Danner

It's like looking into a crystal ball and seeing Gwyneth Paltrow as a grandma! And by the looks of her mum, fellow actress Blythe Danner, the future looks darn good!

15/26 Matt LeBlanc

We grew up watching him as Joey Tribbiani in TV's 'Friends', but we are proud to declare that Matt LeBlanc has officially reached silver fox status!

16/26 Morgan Freeman

This actor is so well known for his wise grey hair, that we can hardly imagine a time where he wasn't a silver fox! Freeman is one of the most respected actors in the biz, and has received an Oscar for his work in 'Million Dollar Baby' and a Golden Globe for 'Driving Miss Daisy',

17/26 Dianne Keaton

She's had us in stitches watching films like 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'The First Wives Club', and we have nothing but praise that Dianne is one of the rare starlets that embraces her natural look.

18/26 Pierce Brosnan

It's Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan. Although this former special agent still has a tinge of his original brown locks, he is slowly heading towards silver fox status! Brosnan is famous for his role as James Bond in films like 'Tomorrow Never Dies' and 'Die Another Day', as well as flexing his vocal muscles in 'Mamma Mia!' with Meryl Streep.

19/26 Eric Dane

Mmmm..McSteamy still looks hot with a tinge of grey in his hair! Eric Dane shot to fame when he played Dr. Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan on 'Grey;s Anatomy', and has since starred in 'Valentine's Day', 'Burlesque' and 'Marley & Me'.

20/26 Emma Thompson

She donned long, grey hair for her role as Professor Sybill Trelawney in the 'Harry Potter' series, and now the 52-year-old English rose is trying out the look in real life.

21/26 Jack Nicholson

OK, so he may be a little creepy.....but there's something about silver fox Jack Nicholson that is oddly attractrive. Perhaps it's the fact that he has starred in some of the most epic films of our era, including 'The Shining' and as the original Joker in 'Batman'.

22/26 Jeff Bridges

Jeff doubles as an actor and musician, releasing his debut album in August this year. Jeff, who carries his silver fox looks to his beard, has starred in legendary movies like 'Crazy Heart', 'True Grit' and 'Iron Man'.

23/26 Judi Dench

There's hardly anything Dame Judi Dench hasn't done. She's played such iconic roles as Juliet in a stage version of 'Romeo and Juliet', starred as M in James Bond movies and has won ten BAFTAS, two Golden Globes, an Academy Awards and even a Tony. Phew!

24/26 Richard Branson

He's a self-made billionaire, and is one of the most charismatic men on the planet. Richard Branson is the loveable chairman of the Virgin group, and at 61, we are happy to include him on our list of Hollywood's (and the UK) hottest silver foxes.

25/26 Ben Stiller

Yup! Ben Stiller has hit that magic number (the big 4-5) and is now classified as a silver fox! While he still has a way to go before he is on the same level as Sean Connery or Richard Gere, Stiller has most definitely got the goods!

26/26 Barack Obama

He may not be OUR president, but Barack Obama still makes our list of silver fox hotties! The iconic leader just turned 50, and has got the greys to prove it.

