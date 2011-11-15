Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - aka Edward and Bella - hit the red carpet to thousands of screaming fans at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14.
Watch the clip, 'Something Borrowed' from 'Breaking Dawn - Part 1'
Getty Images
Ashley Greene, who plays Edward's vampire 'sister' Alice Cullen, shows her fans some love on the 'Breaking Dawn' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Watch the clip, 'Something Borrowed' from 'Breaking Dawn - Part 1'
Getty Images
'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz, who plays Cullen vampire coven member Emmett Cullen, bring his new girlfriend, Aussie actress Sharni Vinson to the premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' in Los Angeles.
Watch a clip from 'Breaking Dawn - Part 1'
Getty Images
Peter Facinelli - who plays Dr. Carlisle Cullen, Edward's father - cuts a suave figure on 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
None of it would have been possible without this lovely lady. Stephanie Meyer, 37, started writing 'Twilight' in 2003, it was the first novel she had ever written. The rest is history!
Getty Images
R-Patz signs autographs for fans in the crowd. The 25 year-old also signed away his anonymity to play the much loved vampire.
Getty Images
Michael Welch, who plays Bella's friend Mike, dons a bow-tie to hit the 'Breaking Dawn' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Gil Birmingham, who plays Jacob Black's father, Billy Black in 'Twilight', hits the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere.
Getty Images
Quiluete wolf pack member Booboo Stewart with Fivel Stewart shows werewolves scrub up well on the 'Breaking Dawn' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt shows her best assets on 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet.
Getty Images
Alex Meraz, who plays Quileute wolfpack member Paul, hits the mark with a black-on-black suit and tie combination on the 'Breaking Dawn' red carpet.
Getty Images
The youngest Kardashian sisters, Kylie and Kendal Jenner hit 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Willow Smith puts a pause on the hair-whipping to hit 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Aussie teen pop star Cody Simpson hits 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Former teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart brings the red to the 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' red carpet.
Getty Images
The team reunited for the second to last time. `
Getty Images
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were virtual unknowns before landing the gig that would change their lives forever, in 2008.
Getty Images
Kirsten Stewart sends a brief wave to the crowd at the premiere of 'Twilight: Beaking Dawn Part 1.'
Getty Images
Nikki Reed, who plays beautiful vampire Rosalie Hale in the Twilight film series, hit the red carpet alone at the premiere of Part One of the final installment of the film.
Getty Images
Actress Casey LaBow arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' at Nokia Theatre L.A.
Getty Images
Mustard was the colour 'du jour' for 'The Lazy Song' singer, Bruno Mars, who looked uber cool at the LA event.
Getty Images
Bella's dad, Charlie Swan, is played by Billy Burke, who attended the premiere with wife, Pollyanna Rose.
Getty Images
And surprise! 'High School Musical' Alum Ashley Tisdale also makes an appearance alongside the vamps and werewolves.
Getty Images