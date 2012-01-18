17/29 Guess the iconic movie haircut

Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland

Johnny Depp and director Tim Burton spent a lot of time re-creating the character of the mad hatter, and Depp has said the reason behind the Hatter's hair colour is that; "[he] was poisoned... and it was coming out through his hair, through his fingernails and eyes." The colour also alludes to the mercury poisoning suffered by milliners who used mercury to cure felt.