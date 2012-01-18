Guess the iconic movie haircut

Inspired by Meryl Streep's hairdo for her role as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Iron Lady,' we test your knowledge of famous Hollywood bonces.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men
Coen brother films are well known for odd character names and quirks. Their Best Picture winner 'No Country for Old Men' is no different, and giving murderous psychopath Anton Chigurgh such silly hair was a master stroke. The result was memorable.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Mugatu in Zoolander
Will Ferrell loves a wig; in fact it's been suggested that his best performances are all with some kind of toupee to hand. Before he was a household name he wonderfully played Mugatu, an insane fashion designer who tries to brainwash Ben Stiller's Derek Zoolander into killing the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Mary in There's Something About Mary
If you didn't get this one right then shame on you! The classic cinema hair calamity sees Cameron Diaz's totally unaware Mary catching Ben Stiller's Ted er, 'in the act' and then using the 'gel' in his hand to give herself a fetching 'do.'
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Superman
Christopher Reeve had no trouble emulating Superman’s famous kiss curl for the 1986 classic but there was much more to his performance than that. He continues to be celebrated as the definitive screen Supes.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Ace Ventura in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Jim Carey's borderline annoying role (that hardly narrows it down) as Ace Ventura was one of a succession of films including 'The Mask' and 'Dumb and Dumber' that made him a megastar.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Marie Antoinette
Hundreds of wigs and hairpieces were made for the characters in the period film, which followed the extravagant behaviour of the the Queen consort in the years leading up to the French Revolution. It was iconic then, but the archaic 'beehive' still makes the odd appearance in fashion trends of today.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
The Goblin King in Labyrinth
David Bowie (who turns 65 this weekend) had only a handful of film roles, the most memorable being in 80's kids' classic 'Labyrinth,' in which he played the Goblin King. We're not sure what makes him a goblin but just look at that mane!
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland
Johnny Depp and director Tim Burton spent a lot of time re-creating the character of the mad hatter, and Depp has said the reason behind the Hatter's hair colour is that; "[he] was poisoned... and it was coming out through his hair, through his fingernails and eyes." The colour also alludes to the mercury poisoning suffered by milliners who used mercury to cure felt.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Lloyd in Dumb and Dumber
It's Jim Carey again in another role which saw him adopt insane hair (see also the Riddler in 'Batman Forever' and 'The Grinch'). This time he pays homage to Moe of 'The Three Stooges'.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Cleopatra
How could we forget the seductive Elizabeth Taylor in the 60's cult classic 'Cleopatra?' The exquisite costuming and hair design made it all the more convincing.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Blade
Before various tax-related shenanigans, Wesley Snipes was the star of an unlikely trilogy of super-violent comic book adaptations. The first of which is something of a cult classic.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Doc Brown in Back to the Future
Amazing film, amazing soundtrack, amazing performances, amazing hair! Everyone knows Doc Brown's hair.
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Patrick Bateman in American Psycho
Slicked back, neat and tidy. Patrick Bateman’s outward persona was one of normality, until he gets the axe out and murders folk left, right and centre...
Guess the iconic movie hairstyle...
Iceman in Top Gun
Val Kilmer famously didn't want to be in Tom Cruise's iconic 80's flick. Strangely it's now better known for being homoerotic in a way that sailed over people's heads when it was first released in more innocent times.