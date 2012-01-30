Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2012 SAG Awards

2/28 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2012 SAG Awards

"Hello, we're Hollywood royalty. You might also know us as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, two of the hottest stars on the planet." Brangelia cut a dark figure on the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. While we know it's a Jenny Packham halter-neck gown, we can't say we're over enthused with the fabric of the dress. When they said SAG Awards, they didn't mean literally Angelina Jolie!

Getty Images