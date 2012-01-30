Emma Stone on the red carpet at the 2012 SAG Awards

Emma Stone was all smiles upon arriving at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. The actress -- whose film, "The Help," took top honors -- looked cute as can be in a black Alexander McQueen cocktail frock and matching, bow-adorned peep-toes.
Getty Images
"Hello, we're Hollywood royalty. You might also know us as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, two of the hottest stars on the planet." Brangelia cut a dark figure on the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. While we know it's a Jenny Packham halter-neck gown, we can't say we're over enthused with the fabric of the dress. When they said SAG Awards, they didn't mean literally Angelina Jolie!
Getty Images
Who has the last laugh now? Jean Dujardin picked up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for 'The Artist'. And they said he'd never get work...
Getty Images
We're wondering if the gracious George Clooney and his gorgeous girlfriend Stacey Keibler might want to bet against George for the Best Actor Oscar later this month. Going up against Jean Dujardin for 'The Artist' and BFF Brad Pitt for 'Moneyball' could is going to make tough work for the bookies!
Getty Images
Aye Carumba it's a smokin' hot Sofia Vergara in a floor-length fuschia Marchesa pleated gown. How many men wish they were that SAG statue right now?
Getty Images
'Bridesmaids' co-stars (L-R) Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy teach the SAG audience the 'Bridesmaids' drinking game. According to the gorgeous gals, you have to take a drink everytime Martin Scorsese's name gets used. "You'd be surprised how much that comes up in conversation... people like to throw that thing around," Melissa cautioned.
Getty Images
A strawberry picture perfect Michelle Williams (can you tell how much we love her?) cut a diminutive figure onstage at the 2012 SAG Awards. We're loving the asymmetric Valentino number on the 'My Week with Marilyn' starlet.
Getty Images
Steve Buscemi, winner of Best Actor in a Drama Series SAG Award, got in on the Scorsese drinking game, thanking Scorsese who executive produced the series 'Boardwalk Empire,' for which Steve won. Tina Fey had her glass at the ready...
Getty Images
And boom, down the hatch for Tina Fey. Audience members in the front row were seen to raise their glasses at the mention of Scorsese. At this rate, the Oscars will be an interesting night with Scorsese's film 'Hugo' nominated for a HUGE 11 Oscars. Cheers!
Getty Images
Dear Meryl Streep,
we love you as an actress and hope the Oscars holds better luck for you with 'The Iron Lady.' We'd also like to quietly mention that you should probably steer clear of Vi vienne Westwood Couture for fear of being cast in another 'Star Wars' movie as a Jedi warrior. We know you're better than that.
Best of Luck!
Getty Images
Aussie actress Glenn Close hits the nail on the head with a smokin' hot hammer in this black Zac Posen number. 63 years old? Schmixty-three to us. Age is just a number when you rock a dress like this one.
Getty Images
Rose Byrne stepped outside of the box in this Elie Saab white -embellished jumpsuit. And we have to say we're loving it. Paired with her gorgeous bob, her legs go on for days (and yet there's not an indecent hemline in sight).
Getty Images
It's a love-fest for Octavia Spencer (L) and Viola Davis (C) as Brad Pitt presents the ladies with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture for 'The Help'. Something tells us we'd be speechless too if Brad Pitt presented us with anything full stop!
Getty Images
Actress Natalie Portman shows us why Hollywood starlets pose with their hands on their hips like little teapots. It helps to define the waist (and probably stops them from falling over)! Instead, this otherwise gorgeous Giambattista Valli floor-length gown swamps the teeny-tiny 'Black Swan' star.
Getty Images
'The Help' actress Jessica Chastain follows the K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid) rule of fashion in this electric blue floor-length Calvin Klein gown. Loving the old-school Hollywood curls as well. Simple and gorgeous!
Getty Images
"Please Brad, don't tell George I said that," Jonah Hill (L) gets the giggles over a shared moment with fellow 'Moneyball' actor Brad Pitt. We're wondering if they didn't manage to land a practical joke on pal George Clooney.
Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson (R) appears to be busting at the seams - literally to be out with her boyfriend, Vincent Piazza, at the 2012 SAG Awards.
Getty Images
Another win for Christopher 'Captain Von Trap' Plummer for an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Beginners'. He's looking like a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.
Getty Images
"It's mineeeeeeeee...." Alec Baldwin is on the run from fellow nominees after nabbing Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for '30 Rock'.
Getty Images
Zoe Saldana knows how to cut a figure in white on the 2012 SAG Awards red carpet. The 'Avatar' actress is wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. Stunning!
Getty Images
Is it just us or is the SAG Award Betty White is presenting almost as big as TV legend Betty White herself?
Getty Images
Berenice Bejo of 'The Artist' shows us her old school glam in this floor-length ivory sequinned number.
Getty Images
Yes - you're right, it's Dick Van Dyke (of 'Mary Poppins' among a myriad of other films and TV shows). And yes, he's still alive and going strong at 86 years of age.
Getty Images
First a Golden Globe, now a SAG Award for Jessica Lange. Ms. Lange won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for 'American Horror Story'.
Getty Images
It's attack of the sea-foam octopus for 'Big Bang Theory's' Kaley Cuoco. Oooh, our bad - it's actually a Romona Keveza.
Getty Images
Mr Sch- we mean Matthew Morrison shows us how a tux is done on the red carpet at the 2012 SAG Awards. We're a little curious as to what happened to his date.
Getty Images
It's our favourite Hollywood funnyman, Steve Carell being kept company by a bottle of Moet at the 2012 SAG Awards. Can't complain really...
Getty Images
Two female acting power houses, Tilda Swinton (L) and Angelina Jolie, cut a nice black-and-white opposites-attract figure for the evening.
Getty Images