11/11 'OCEAN'S 13' (2007)

Yes, we know - 'Ocean's 13' was a big hit at the box office, but that doesn't make it good! To us it was a completely unnecessary, largely unfunny film. It was the third in a franchise of formulaic heist films which ensemble all-star casts will gladly take increasingly fatter pay cheques for regardless of the film's merits. We can't blame George for taking the cash, but we can't help but hope he feels a tiny bit embarrassed about it.

