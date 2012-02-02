George stands a great chance this year of winning an Oscar for the brilliant 'The Descendants', but before he struck film gold he had to pay the bills. Take a look at some of George's most embarassing film roles...
Getty Images
'GRIZZLY II: The Predator' (1983)
Sadly what would have been Clooney's cinema debut was canned mid-production. A shame, as the plot revolved around a giant grizzly bear that attacks a rock concert in a National Park. Clooney's best moment sees him next to a campfire, seducing a youthful Laura Dern whilst listening to Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean'. Suddenly he is mauled by a bear. Painful... in more ways than one.
'RETURN TO HORROR HIGH' (1987)
The Cloon followed that up with another shocking shocker. He played (appropriately enough) a wannabe actor starring in a low budget movie. His character, Oliver, gets murdered in a closet whilst following a dripping trail of blood. One positive; his awe-inspiring bouffant 'do.
New World Pictures
'Return of the Killer Tomatoes' (1988)
Clooney's next embarrassing effort is as absurd as it sounds. A mad professor concocts a swarm of killer tomatoes that are even nastier than the last batch thanks to their ability to take on human form. Currently rated at 0% on review site Rotten Tomatoes (oh the irony).
New World Pictures
'RED SURF' (1990)
It's a classic tale, two young surfer punks out of their depth in a drug deal with some heavy hitters. Clooney plays one of the dudes and Doug Savant (of Melrose Place/Desperate Housewives fame) plays the other . Clooney fans love this film and almost everyone else thinks its an unwatchable mish mash of other, far better, early 90s films (Think 'Pointbreak'.) It grossed a paltry $13,000 dollars and, let's face it, Clooney eats dinners worth more than that these days.
George Clooney in 'THE HARVEST' (1993)
Just two years before Clooney made it big in 'ER' he starred in little-known film 'The Harvest'. His character is credited as simply 'Lip Syncing Transvestite', and he fleetingly appears in lip stick and a crop top. Suffice to say at this point he was not considered a heartthrob.
'BATMAN AND ROBIN' (1997)
Clooney's most notable attempt at career suicide was this horrifying 1997 interpretation of the 'Batman' franchise. Highlights included those infamous 'bat-nipples' and a scene where Batman and Robin surf through the air on the doors of a rocket shouting 'Cowabunga'. Clooney said later, 'well I think we killed that franchise'. Chris O'Donnell apologised in his own way by never being seen in a mainstream movie again.
Warner Bros.
'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over ' (2003)
Six years after his laughable 'Batman' outing, it seemed George still hadn't learnt his lesson, and popped up in 'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over'. Admittedly his role was fairly small, playing Antonio Banderas and his family's boss, but it's not really clear why the by-now-successful star signed up for this slightly depressing family sequel.
Dimension Films
'WELCOME TO COLLINWOOD' (2002)
This film qualified as an abject disaster financially and critically, but luckily for Clooney a relatively small one by Hollywood standards. The film took a paltry $336,000 against a budget of $12 million. As one critic put it: "Just a bunch of good actors flailing around in a caper that's neither original nor terribly funny."
Warner Bros.
NESPRESSO
Gorgeous George has become synonymous with coffee brand Nespresso - having fronted their ad campaigns, seemingly, since the dawn of time. Although the promo videos have clearly been a big win for the marketing department, Clooney's rep has taken a bit of beating. The worst ad sees Cloon go to heaven and tell god (played by John Malkovich... don't ask) that to return to earth he'd rather trade in his Porsche and/or luxury holiday home than a Nespresso coffee machine. Ironically, it was the fee from those ads that got him the sports car and plush pad in the first place.
Nespresso
'OCEAN'S 13' (2007)
Yes, we know - 'Ocean's 13' was a big hit at the box office, but that doesn't make it good! To us it was a completely unnecessary, largely unfunny film. It was the third in a franchise of formulaic heist films which ensemble all-star casts will gladly take increasingly fatter pay cheques for regardless of the film's merits. We can't blame George for taking the cash, but we can't help but hope he feels a tiny bit embarrassed about it. Click next to see Clooney at his best in 'The Descendants' trailer....
Warner Bros