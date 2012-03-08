10/17 FUNNIEST CELEBRITY PHOTOSHOOTS

BRET MCKENZIE and JEMAINE CLEMENT are best known as the hilarious kiwi duo behind 'Flight of the Conchords', and now Bret also has an Oscar under his belt for the music he wrote for 'The Muppet Movie'. These two funny men aren't afraid to strip to their undies and celebrate their bromance with whiskey and a cigar.

HBO