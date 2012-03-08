WILL FERRELL and HEIDI KLUM teamed up for this Sport's Illustrated shoot to promote the film 'Semi-Pro'. We assume Klum's awkward smile is probably masking the fact that she's making a mental note to fire her agent for making her spend a whole day with her toes in Will's mouth.
Sports Illustrated
For some reason WILL FERRELL doesn't appear to be doing much for HEIDI KLUM, luckily she has perfected her dead eyed stare for just such occasions!
Sports Illustrated
SACHA BARON COHEN's completely crazy creation 'Bruno' is a huge star back in his native Austria. This shoot is vaguely reminiscent of the cringe-makingly amazing scene in the film 'Bruno' where Paula Abdul is forced to use the Mexican gardeners as furniture.
Universal
AVRIL LAVIGNE looks like she's thinking 'No one, and I mean no one around here is allowed to have prettier hair than me!'
PAUL RUDD, SETH ROGAN, JONAH HILL and JASON SEGEL prove that anything that Hollywood's most beautiful women can do on the cover of Vanity Fair, it's slightly chubby comedians can do better.
Vanity Fair
Many have accused MEGAN FOX's acting of being a little bit stiff but this strange mannequin inspired shoot takes it to new levels!
Interview
RUSSELL BRAND's hair always looks like a bit of a bird's nest but this is really taking things to a new level for the 'Arthur' star.
BILL MURRAY shows his funny sides.
JARED LETO dramatically changed his appearance to play Mark David Chapman, John Lennon's assassin, in 'Chapter 27'. We can just hear the skinny Jared shouting 'Nothing tastes as good as thin feels!'
BRET MCKENZIE and JEMAINE CLEMENT are best known as the hilarious kiwi duo behind 'Flight of the Conchords', and now Bret also has an Oscar under his belt for the music he wrote for 'The Muppet Movie'. These two funny men aren't afraid to strip to their undies and celebrate their bromance with whiskey and a cigar.
HBO
Sometimes the pressure of being a megastar gets to P.DIDDY and he just has to let a little steam off!
JESSE EISENBERG looks like he's having one of those mornings...
Listen JAMES FRANCO, we know actors are in to themselves but this is really taking things a little bit too far...
JUDE LAW and EWEN MCGREGOR like nothing better than to share breakfast and a cigar in bed on a Sunday morning.
KRIS JENNER, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, has long been accused of trading off her kids to make a fortune. Here we see an artistic interpretation of what Mama Kardashian is doing to train the young ones up!
The CW
JACK BLACK wants you to know it takes a lot of time and effort to look this good!
Watch out DONALD GLOVER it looks like someone is about to put their foot in your mouth... Donald isn't so well known in Aus, but he's big in America, earning his stripes writing for massive shows like '30 Rock' and 'The Daily Show'. Glover also raps under the name Childish Gambino that was chosen for him using a Wu Tang clan random rapper name generator...